Sniper Elite 5 release date announced: Pre-order bonus, game pass, system requirements, and more

Rebellion has officially announced the release date of Sniper Elite 5, the next installment of the stealth-action sniping series. Heading for a summer 2022 release, the game takes players to the countryside of France during the Second World War. Players must stealthily navigate behind enemy lines to take down high-value Nazi targets.

Aside from being released on all major platforms, Sniper Elite 5 is also headed for a day one Game Pass release on Xbox consoles (One and Series X|S) as well as Windows PC.

With the next installment of Sniper Elite joining a stacked and diverse roster of titles on Game Pass, the subscription-based service is truly shaping up to be the best deal in the gaming industry.

Sniper Elite 5, the latest mainline installment of Rebellion’s stealth-action sniping series, is set to be released on May 26, 2022. Like previous titles, the game takes place in the European countryside, this time in France, with the objective of taking down Nazi targets from a distance.

While the title is not strictly open-world, it gives players a massive sandbox to infiltrate and make their way through to the target while avoiding confrontation.

The Game is available to pre-order now (Image by Rebellion)

The title features in-depth weapon customization, both co-op and invasion multiplayer, and an expansive campaign set in France at the height of the Second World War in 1944. The initial system requirements are:

CPU a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel CPU Core i3-8100 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX12 capable GPU with 4GB VRAM

Storage: 85 GB available space

Sniper Elite 5 post-launch content seems stacked

The game is currently available for pre-order on all storefronts, and pre-orders will give players the Target Fuhrer mission at the Wolf Mountains. The digital deluxe edition also includes Season Pass One, which consists of 4 seasons that will bring more content to the title.

What does the post-launch content include (image by Rebellion)

Seasonal content is as follows:

Season 1

Mission 1

Weapon Pack 1

Weapon Pack 2

Season 2

Weapon Pack 3

Weapon Skin 1

Character Skin 1

Season 3

Weapon Pack 4

Weapon Pack 5

Character Skin 2

Season 4

Mission 2

Weapon Pack 6

Weapon Skin 2

Sniper Elite 5 launches on May 26, 2022, for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Windows Store. It also launches on day one on Game Pass.

