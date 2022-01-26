Sniper Elite 5 debuts new cinematic trailer hinting at an online invasion mode

Rebellion’s upcoming stealth-action title Sniper Elite 5 has dropped a new cinematic trailer that teases an invasion-like mode where players might be able to infiltrate and hunt down other players in their game.

Sniper Elite 5 is currently slated to be released in 2022, with no official date, but it already has fans excited to invade Nazi-infested France. The game has also been confirmed to be launching on Game Pass Day 1 alongside the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Windows Store.

Sniper Elite 5 teases a new online invasion mode

Developed by Rebellion, Sniper Elite is a series of third-person stealth-action shooters, set during the Second World War, where players infiltrate Nazi-infested countries to take down the organization and silently turn the tides of war.

After North Africa in Sniper Elite III and Italy in Sniper Elite 4, the fifth mainline installment of the franchise takes the series to Nazi-occupied France. Similar to previous installments, the game will take the players to a complex open world where they’ll be tasked with taking down different high-ranking Nazi officers, from a distance.

Stealth is going to be the main weapon in the player’s arsenal, along with, of course, their sniper rifles. However, this cinematic trailer seems to tease something more in the form of an online invasion mode.

An online invasion mode, where players get to infiltrate other players’ sessions and stop them, isn’t something new. In fact, series like Watch Dogs, Dark Souls, and the recently released Deathloop implemented it brilliantly. However, this upcoming entry is going to be the first implementation of the mode, in the Sniper Elite series. From the looks of it, players will be not only able to infiltrate other players’ missions but become a genuine obstacle in their path.

Sniper Elite @SniperElite Consider every skill set you have, adapt the ones you may lack and tackle any resistance that comes your way. Go forth into your week with pride soldier! Consider every skill set you have, adapt the ones you may lack and tackle any resistance that comes your way. Go forth into your week with pride soldier! https://t.co/ylEhRYccM4

Sniper Elite 5 is headed to Xbox Game Pass

Over the last couple of years, Xbox Game Pass has firmly established itself as the dominant gaming subscription service. The service brings 100s of top-tier games to players across PC and Xbox for a monthly fee. One of the most exciting parts about the Game Pass is their 'Day 1' launches where Game Pass subscribers are able to play newly released titles on their system at launch day.

Sniper Elite @SniperElite Taking on the Axis once again, this time on the battlefields of France. Behold the incredible new Sniper Elite 5 key art! Taking on the Axis once again, this time on the battlefields of France. Behold the incredible new Sniper Elite 5 key art! https://t.co/6iYUa7qmEu

After Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Sniper Elite 5 is the next big Day 1 debut on the Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass subscribers across PC and Xbox will be able to play the game instantly when it releases in 2022.

