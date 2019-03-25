×
Battlefield V Firestorm: How good is EA's second Battle Royale?

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
35   //    25 Mar 2019, 21:28 IST

Image result for battlefield firestorm

EA's/Dice's Battlefield V finally launches its Batte Royale mode Firestorm. It is EA's second Battle Royale game, with Respawn's Apex Legends being the first released back in February 2019. Unlike Apex Legends, Firestorm will not be free-to-play for all. Only owners of copies of Battlefield V will get free access to the game, without any additional charge.

The Battle Royale genre has become oversaturated and everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon. After seeing PUBG's and Fortnite's success, there spawned many Battle Royale games including CS:GO's Danger Zone, Call of Duty Black Ops 4's Blackout as well as Battle Royales from older games such as Dying Light and H1Z1.

Given the huge amount of choice as well as the premium price tag behind Firestorm, is the new Battle Royale mode any good?

Will you enjoy the game?

Firestorm is quite similar to PUBG, Blackout and Arma. The gameplay is a lot more sophisticated and it requires strategic thinking and planning instead of running around a map and shooting players at random.

There are no markers to indicate other players and you need to rely on audio queues such as footsteps and vehicles. It is not fast paced like Apex. You have a low amount of health and it doesn't take much to kill you. In the end, it relies on cunning.

What's in the game?

Objectives - There are areas known as "objectives" which players can reap high-value loot from. Defend it against other players to gain your loot.
Safes - There are also safes around the map to gain high-value loot
Strongboxes & Supply - Strongboxes reward with you Common, Rare and Epic tier items and loot which you can use against your enemies. Supply crates are pretty standard, providing ammo, replenishment and armour.
Vehicles - There is a huge supply of vehicles across the map. You will need these vehicles because the map is way too big to traverse by foot alone. Vehicles include combat vehicles, armoured transport, anti-tank and anti-aircraft guns
Reinforcements - Players can call for Reinforcements including additional supply crates, vehicle drops, Artillery Strike and a V1 rocket.
Weapons and Gadgets

The list is huge, you can find it on EA's official page.

Verdict

Firestorm is a crazy, yet innovative take on the Battle Royale game mode. It introduces a lot of complexity to the game and you have to heavily rely on vehicles, supply drops and other elements of the game. The map is insanely huge and it is very easy to die. But it is a fun Battle Royale nonetheless and worth trying if you purchased a copy of Battlefield V.

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
