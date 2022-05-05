5 most-anticipated real-time strategy (RTS) games to look forward in 2022

Strategy games are one of the oldest gaming genres, with thousands of exceptional titles to enjoy. Real-time strategy games demand a great deal of engagement from players as they need to grind many hours of gameplay to get a good grip on the game.

Players trying out strategy games for the first time may find them intimidating as gamers need to keep track of activities ranging from managing resources to controlling large armies.

With such a wide selection of real-time strategy games, there is something for every real-time strategy gamer. Here are some of the most anticipated real-time strategy games that are expected to launch in 2022:

The most-anticipated real-time strategy games that players should look forward in 2022

1) Company of Heroes 3

Company of Heroes is one of the most popular series in the real-time strategy genre. In July 2021, Relic Entertainment officially announced the arrival of the third installment of the Company of Heroes series, known as the Company of Heroes 3.

Based on World War II, players had to take on the role of the Allied Forces during their attacks on North Africa and Italy. The game will offer a dynamic story to the players, where the player's decisions and interactions will affect the game's narrative.

According to the developers, the game will feature an improved destruction system that will enhance destroyed properties' animations. The game is expected to be released in the second half of 2022.

2) Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance

After the success of the MMO strategy game, Terminator: Dark Fate - The Game, Slitherine Software comes with another game based on the 2019 movie Terminator: Dark Fate.

Defiance is an upcoming real-time strategy game based on the Terminator: Dark Fate universe that will drop players in the middle of a war between machines and humans. Players must take on the role of a commander and take control of a large army that will be carried over from mission to mission.

The game will offer various options to change battle tactics, army abilities, and much more. Players can get their hands on Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance when it launches in the second half of 2022.

3) Homeworld 3

Gearbox and Blackbird Interactive first announced Homeworld 3 in 2019 as a real-time strategy video game. Homeworld 3 will mark the third installment of the long-dormant Homeworld series previously owned by THQ.

The series first came into existence in 1999 with Homeworld, which became quite popular among the gaming community. Homeworld 3 will inherit all the sci-fi cosmic tactical features from its predecessors in an extensive campaign mode.

At the Game Awards 2021, Gearbox revealed that the upcoming Homeworld 3 is expected to be released in December 2022.

4) The Settlers (2022)

Ubisoft first announced the development of The Settlers in Gamescom 2018 as a real-time strategy city-building game in an attempt to revisit the iconic Settlers series.

The game was initially set to release in March 2022 but has been postponed after receiving feedback from the Closed Beta. Just like its predecessors, the players will start with a skeleton crew and survive their way by creating a city.

Players have to get involved in a range of activities, including collecting resources for settlements, constructing military structures, building farms for food, and much more. Apart from the campaign mode, the game will also feature a 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer mode known as Skirmish mode.

5) Manor Lords

Slavic Magic is set to launch its upcoming medieval strategy game, Manor Lords, which presents a captivating blend of real-time battle and city builder.

Players have to create their cities and expand their boundaries by creating armies, crafting trade routes, and building military equipment to defend against raiders.

The game also offers various obstacles like dynamic weather conditions and famine breakouts that can ruin cities and get in the way of players’ progress. The game is expected to hit stores later in 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar