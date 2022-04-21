5 best free MMORPGs that players should definitely try out in 2022

As the internet became more accessible, MMORPGs or massively multiplayer online role-playing games started to gain popularity among the gaming community. In MMORPGs, hundreds or thousands of players worldwide come to a single platform and start their own adventure.

The main goal for players in almost every MMORPG is to develop the player’s character through a character progression system. Monster combat, completing quests, and many more activities allow players to earn experience points, which helps them increase their character's level.

5 free MMORPGs players should try out in 2022

With hundreds of different MMORPGs in the market, players will have a hard time choosing the games worth their storage and time. Here are the top 5 free MMORPGs that players should definitely try out in 2022.

1) Lost Ark

Tripod Studios and Smilegate RPG initially released their flagship fantasy-based MMORPG, known as Lost Ark, in 2019 exclusively for South Korea. In 2022, as soon as the game was made available by Amazon to the rest of the world, it made an instant impact in the gaming community.

The title became the second-most played game on Steam within just 24 hours of its release. Though the game takes a player vs. environment approach with exploration as its primary focus, Lost Ark also includes PvP elements that appeal to the masses.

The game offers a massive open world featuring 7 unique continents to explore and complete various quests and battles. Character customization is a major feature in any MMORPG title and Lost Ark is no exception. The game offers five different classes where players can choose and upgrade their abilities that fit their personal style.

Smilegate’s free-to-play title was well appreciated by critics and bagged multiple awards in 2019. Lost Ark is undoubtedly one of the best MMORPG offerings out there.

2) Star Wars: The Old Republic

BioWare and EA first released Star Wars: The Old Republic in 2011 as a massively multiplayer online role-playing game featuring the Star Wars universe. Players get to choose from one of the eight classes that are split between the Republic and Empire.

Each of these classes has its own storyline that allows players to take on different roles and complete certain quests. Players opting for Empire will have access to characters like Sith Warrior, Inquisitor, Imperial Agent and Bounty Hunter.

The Republic faction offers players characters like Jedi Consul, Smuggler Soldier, and Jedi Knight. The Old Republic offers extensive character customization options and side characters. Players can also choose dialogs similar to other role-playing BioWare titles. It is one of the fastest-growing games among MMORPGs and is a must-try for gamers in 2022.

3) Lord of the Rings Online

Based on J.R.R Tolkien’s Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings Online has one of the best settings for MMORPG gamers. The game offers four different playable races known as Dwarves, Hobbits, Men and Elves that players can choose from and venture around the famous world of Middle-earth.

Players can team up with up to six characters through the Fellowship Maneuver system to form a fellowship and complete various quests together. Unlike other MMOs, Lord of the Rings Online doesn’t feature PvP combat, instead players get to fight Monsters from different Monster classes like Uruk Blackarrow, Orc Defiler, Spider Weaver, Orc Reaver and many others.

In every region, players will be able to find a lot of regional quests that run parallel to the main storyline, which makes Lord of the Rings Online extremely engaging to play. With several expansions taking the story forward, this free-to-play MMO is an absolute must-play.

4) RuneScape

Started as a browser game in 2001, RuneScape is now the largest and most updated free MMORPG in the world. Based on the medieval fantasy world of Gielinor, the regions are divided into various kingdoms and cities that players can explore via foot, charter ships and even magical spells.

Unlike other MMOs, RuneScape doesn’t follow a linear storyline and lets players set their own objectives and goals in the game. Every region has its own unique types of monsters, quests and challenges that players need to conquer and unfold the storyline. Players can enhance their character’s abilities by completing quests and collecting experience points.

Developers are introducing new quests and events almost every week, which keeps the veterans engaged in exploring new dimensions of the game. RuneScape is one of the most user-friendly games in this genre. This helps players quickly pace up in the game after a few hours of grinding.

5) ArcheAge

Korean developer Jake Song released ArcheAge in 2013 as a fantasy-based sandbox MMORPG. Players get into a massive zone-free open world filled with adventures and quests.

One of the main attractions of the open world is the huge ocean that takes players about 45 minutes to sail via the fastest ship in the game. Players will have to build large ships equipped with advanced weapons and take part in heart-wrenching battles on sea routes against sea monsters and other players.

A crafting system has also been incorporated into the game that allows players to craft different vehicles, food, and furniture to increase their proficiency levels. Players can also pet their babies in the game, who are trained to grow as battle companions and offer significant help during combat.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi