How to get through Shadespire Tower in Lost Ark

Lost Ark burst onto the scene a few months back with incredible player counts and tons of stellar content, but it's very much still around. The game features a ton of more powerful challenges beyond its traditional level cap.

Shadespire Tower is the first grand encounter that players can take on after acquiring a set of Chaos Dungeon gear. They will have to prepare for a variety of substantial challenges as they ascend the fifty floors.

Entering Shadespire Tower in Lost Ark

To enter the Shadespire Tower, players will have to reach item level 302, which is the standard equipment load immediately after grabbing Chaos Dungeon gear. Players can also reach this standard by completing Shushire's main questline.

Upon reaching item level 302, they only need to open the quest journal by pressing the "j" key. Accept and complete the Gear Honing Guide quest. After this, the Tower Guide Quest will become available. Accept it from the journal, then follow the tower icon on the map to finish the quest and enter the tower.

The lobby of the Shadespire Tower is a safe space to equip armor and weaponry. Players should build as if they're going into a raid because the tower will throw out non-stop boss fights and elite monsters.

Beating Shadespire Tower in Lost Ark

Lost Ark @playlostark



🥍 Glaivier

⛰️ South Vern

Destroyer

⚔️ New Raids



All the details below!

🗺️ Take a look into the contents of April and May as we share a roadmap of what's to come!🥍 Glaivier⛰️ South VernDestroyer⚔️ New RaidsAll the details below!🗺️ bit.ly/3j6otCF Take a look into the contents of April and May as we share a roadmap of what's to come!🥍 Glaivier⛰️ South Vern🔨 Destroyer⚔️ New RaidsAll the details below!🗺️ bit.ly/3j6otCF https://t.co/gX6380y69c

There are fifty levels in Lost Ark's Shadespire Tower. The required item level of 302 is only enough to get players through the door, and expectations will increase as players ascend.

Much like any other tower, one must defeat each floor to ascend and claim the rewards. At every five levels of the tower, the required item level will increase, barring some players from continuing. The good news, however, is that they can skip any level they've already bested and return to the tower at will. Players can leave, grind for better items and return at any time.

Floors can be attempted as often as necessary, so dying is only a temporary inconvenience. Once players reach the 50th and final floor, they'll need an item level of 540 to take on the last boss.

The fifty levels of the tower are made up of boss encounters, elite monster battles, and survival challenges.

Rewards for Shadespire Tower in Lost Ark

Lost Ark players will receive the following items for their first character's run through the tower:

Skill Point Potion

Card Packs

Masterpiece

Giant's Heart

Rapport Gifts

Creation Fragments

Growth Potions

Quick Recharge Rune

Battle Engraving Selection chests

Class Engraving Selection chests

Successive characters who make their way through Shadespire will receive:

Harmony Shard Pouch

Harmony Shard Pouch

Harmony Leap Stones

Destruction Stone Fragments

Guardian Stone Fragments

Lost Ark rewards players with a ton of great items, both on the first run and follow-up attempts. Shadespire Tower is a straightforward set of boss-rush encounters that one should jump into as soon as they can.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul