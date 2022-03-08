After crossing the 20 million mark, how many players are currently playing Lost Ark?

Lost Ark's meteoric rise goes on as the hit MMORPG's good run continues on the back of a western release.

In February, the game saw a massive reception when it launched for players in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. The new players joined the existing players in South Korea, Japan, and Russia.

With fresh content and multiple sources of engagement, the game has attracted several players in the regions it's available.

There have been some issues with the massive turnout of players that have irritated a few players. Amazon Games has taken the necessary steps to remove some of the problems.

According to a report by Shacknews, on the back of all the existing work, Lost Ark has now surpassed 20 million users globally.

Moreover, half of the 20 million players are comprised of those on the western servers.

A lot of players are playing Lost Ark

What makes the numbers of Lost Ark unique is that the game is still not available globally in the proper sense. While there are several free-to-play MMORPGs, the game has held its ground despite some legitimate criticisms.

Another exciting thing is that the game is only available on PCs. Nevertheless, the game continues to enjoy a lot of popularity despite some other strong releases in February, like Elden Ring.

At the time of writing, about 542,000 players are playing the game across all versions. The 24-hour peak rests at a little less than 830,000 players. Incidentally, this peak was lower than its overall high when Lost Ark crossed the mark of 1 million concurrent players.

The number of concurrent players going down following a game's release isn't uncommon. However, the reduction hasn't been signed and could be an outfall of Elden Ring's release.

There is also an exciting set of news for fans as a lot of new content is being prepared. Some of them are already on the Korean version as the main storyline is about to expand with the entry of Kadan.

Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games, had a lot of positives to say over the achievement and a brief peek of what's to come:

"Overall, the excitement surrounding Lost Ark from around the world is quickly gaining steam, as evidenced by the growing number of global players."

Hartmann further added:

"Together with Smilegate, we are committed to supporting the growing community with a robust roadmap of updates in the years to come."

It's been speculated that there will be a future roadmap soon, and a leaked one had even made it into forums before being taken down. While the player count may increase or decrease, Lost Ark seems to have hit the successful formula related to MMORPG games.

Edited by Shaheen Banu