How to claim free battle item chests in Lost Ark fever time weekend event

Materials in Lost Ark have been a topic of discussion in recent times. The matter has risen in importance in light of the new T3 content as many players are asking for more honing materials. In the meantime, the Weekend Fever event is set to begin, which will gift several free items to the players.

Since its launch to the western audience, the game has gifted several items to players to help with their progression. One such event kicked off on March 15 post the hotfix. The Fever time weekend event announcement was included in that patch notes. With the first weekend here under the applicable window, players can earn a lot of valuable items at no extra cost.

Fever time weekend event brings many bonuses for Lost Ark players

As the name suggests, the Fever time weekend event will run for a particular time on Saturdays and Sundays. The event started on March 19 and will continue until April 10, 2022.

During this window, players will receive valuable gifts at no extra cost when they login into the game in the dedicated time window. The Fever time will start at 3:01 AM PT / 10:01 AM UTC and end at 2:59 AM PT / 9:59 AM UTC. After the designated time, the event clock will reset, and players won't be able to earn the reward.

Players can gain valuable rewards from the chests (Image via Amazon Games)

Earning the rewards is easy as the only task is to get into the game. The rewards can then be claimed. No extra tasks or activities must be done to unlock the rewards. The only point of caution to be exercised is regarding time in light of the changing Daylight Savings Time system.

As far as gifts are concerned, players will be able to claim 3 Battle item chests. The developers have also given out a list of the rewards available at the event.

Healing Battle Item Chest x5

Utility Battle Item Chest x5

Offensive Battle Item Chest x5

There are a lot of valuable things to be won from these chests. While they're not the honing materials players have asked for, these items can be helpful in gritty battles.

Players should note that the rewards can only be claimed once on Saturday and once on Sunday. As mentioned earlier, claiming in the relevant window will only work. Players will also be allowed to make claims only in one character.

The Fever time weekend event should have begun at the time of writing, but it hasn't. There has been no fresh information on why or if the dates have been misinterpreted. Lost Ark players are advised to follow the official channels for any updates.

