Lost Ark March 15 Hotfix: Guardian Raid fixes, weekend fever event and more

March seems to be an extremely proactive month for Lost Ark as far as updates are concerned. The game received its first big update right before the western version completed its first month.

However, there have been several issues with the new content, like the broken nature of Guardian raids. Amazon Games is currently conducting maintenance as the game is down.

All servers and regions will be coming down for a hotfix tonight, on March 15 at 12 AM PT / 8 AM UTC / 9 AM CET. Expected downtime is approximately 4 hours.

Given the scale of the MMORPG, there are constant additions to Lost Ark from time to time. But new additions can also bring their own set of bugs and problems.

Today's patch will look to fix those bugs and allow players to continue their journey in Arkesia.

An official gave the full patch notes in advance in the game's forum.

Lost Ark March 15 full patch notes

Fix notes

Fixed an issue that prevented tornados from spawning during the Tytalos Guardian Raid, which prevented players from avoiding the high damage attack

Fixed an issue that prevented unbound Uncommon (green) and Rare (blue) HP Potions from being tradeable

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when using a search field with a controller

Fixed an issue that prevented a pop-up from being shown when using the ‘Escape’ option in the Game Menu when the language was set to French

Removed the purchase limitation by item level at the Arkesia Grand Prix exchange so that players can now earn more rewards.

Fixed the in game event timers that were off by one hour due to Daylight Savings Time. Players will need to have have DST enabled on their computers for the clock to appear correctly

Europe West daily login rewards will be restarted. They will restart from day one, which means players will be able to re-claim the first 4 days of events (and will not lose previously claimed rewards)

Lost Ark Fever event

Today's patch will also kick off the Lost Ark Fever event, which will continue till April 10. Players will be able to redeem three battle items on Saturday and Sunday. However, this can only be availed on one character per player.

The list of rewards are as follows:

Healing Battle Item Chest x5

Utility Battle Item Chest x5

Offensive Battle Item Chest x5

Additionally, Amazon Games has also shed light on some of the known issues with the game.

Users in the Europe West and South America regions are unable to connect to voice chat

Monthly and Weekly Crystal bonus packs are not granting their respective bonus percentages. A retroactive grant of these Crystals will be applied for players who have purchased them

Procyon’s Compass references UTC time for adventure islands

All these additions and tweaks can be enjoyed in Lost Ark once today's update goes live. The maintenance is set to be completed at 4:00 AM PT/12:00 PM CET.

