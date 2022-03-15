"Fix the daylight savings time issue": Lost Ark players aren't happy with the in-game timer

Lost Ark seems to have hit a snag with the recent change in daylight savings, affecting players of the western version. The problem seems to stem from the fact that the in-game event timer hasn't changed.

As a result, players from some parts of the world are getting ahead of in-game time, but on the other hand, others are falling behind in time-sensitive quests.

Overall, it's a hot mess as players are missing out on quite a few rewards and quests for no fault of their own.

Players are actively requesting a quick fix to the situation. The problems are quite severe for some people, and they are asking for a swift resolution. There have also been players who have stated how big the problem is.

Lost Ark players share their ordeal with the botched in-game timer

The issue at hand has affected players from all the servers that run the western version of the game. A player from South America reported how both timers are now running wrong post the recent patch.

One player stated that on their end, the time is always ahead by an hour. So if something starts right now, it will start for them in sixty minutes.

Other players mentioned the exact opposite, as in their case, the events are running behind time.

Another member also stated the obvious fact of how DST has bugged the timer.

It appears that the system is working on two separate timers, which is causing the issue.

Despite some alleged workarounds, many players are still facing issues with the system. A fix of some kind might be a sustainable and better alternative, according to one player.

It appears that changing the system time rectifies the situation, but not every Lost Ark player is fond of it. One person responded that there needs to be a better solution.

The entire situation has aggravated a lot of fans, some of whom are extremely displeased that the problem hasn't been fixed yet.

One player even responded by stating how there are still issues even after factoring out DST.

It appears that the complaints from most of the players are due to the fact that Amazon Games is yet to acknowledge and fix this issue. A continuation of this situation results in players missing out on rewards that limit their progression.

Every Lost Ark player's hope will be for Amazon Games to swiftly acknowledge and solve the situation at hand.

Edited by Saman