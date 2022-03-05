"T1 and T2 bosses are a joke": Lost Ark players are angry with the nerfs applied to end-game content

Among several changes and tweaks, Lost Ark's March 4 update has nerfed the difficulty level of specific endgame content.
The game's western release has been a massive success, but it's still going to get a lot of content from Korea. However, Guardian Raids have kept players busy who have already completed the existing storyline and grown their characters to sufficient levels. The endgame content is classified as T1, T2, and T3.
While T3 content has stayed put, changes have been made to T1 and T2 content. Amazon Games has revealed that the difficulty level of this content has been reduced. They have also said that this decision is based on player feedback and data.
However, if social media reactions are anything to go by, several players are unhappy that the game has been made 'easier.'
Lost Ark players aren't fond of the endgame nerfs
In the general sense, players appreciate when the difficulty of games goes down. However, an easier difficulty can make games more straightforward and incentivize players to improve their abilities. This is the main reason why several Lost Ark players are unhappy with the nerf.
It appears that a few players enjoyed the challenging nature of the T1 and T2 content. They also expect endgame content to be challenging, so nerfing them seems a bit pointless.
One player has been offended by the way Amazon Games has brought the nerfs to T1 and T2 content. It was expected that the Guardians will be made more manageable, but the way it has been done is questionable.
Another stated how the failure of many players simply comes from the point that they don't bother to study the mission that awaits them.
Incidentally, T3 content hasn't been made any easier and the planned Abyss raid coming to the game will be even harder as per the information. Making the first two levels easier makes the jump in difficulty level even greater in the long run.
Players who have had to work harder to clear T1 and T2 content are also reasonably miffed.
Some feel that there are bigger issues in the Lost Ark that are yet to be solved.
With T1 and T2 now easier to do, people will be able to clear it quickly. The problem will be at T3 however where players will be stuck for even longer.
Once again, players have stated that T1 and T2 are not that difficult to deal with.
Some are also of the opinion that Amazon Games is contradicting itself and its claims by making nerfs.
The impact of the nerf on T1 and T2 content on Lost Ark can be truly understood after a few days. Amazon Games probably expected that the decision will be well received by the community. However, the reactions of players have been anything but that.