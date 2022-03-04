Lost Ark March 4 update: When are servers coming back online and what to expect from the new patch

As Lost Ark is about to come close to completing one month after its western debut, some significant updates are planned to come soon.

These updates contain bugs, glitch fixes, and new content additions, including new storylines and endgame content. The first set of content is set to arrive later today, on March 4, and players have every reason to be excited.

There's a caveat since the game goes into downtime when maintenance work occurs. The developers will use this maintenance period to add content to the system files and make them available to players for download.

However, downtime can still cause uncertainties unless players know when the maintenance gets over. Knowing so will also allow players to jump into Lost Ark when the update is available, and the server downtime gets over.

Players will have to wait for a few hours to get the Lost Ark update

Amazon Games have already mentioned in their official post regarding the itineraries of the update. As per the post, the time the game goes down for the update is 10:00 PM PT (March 3) / 1:00 AM ET (March 4) / 6:00 AM GMT (March 4).

The developers have not given out the exact time when the servers will be back up. However, they have mentioned that they expect the work to take six hours. If Amazon Games takes exactly that time, players can log back into the game starting at 4:00 AM PT / 7:00 AM ET / 12:00 PM GMT on March 4, 2022.

However, it's to be noted that updates and maintenance can sometimes take unanticipated time. Hence, Lost Ark players are advised to expect some delays just in case. But things shouldn't take too long if a contingency doesn't arise while the update is made available.

Once the servers are back up, players will be able to enjoy all the changes and additions made to the game. However, updating the game to the latest version is mandatory to enjoy the updates.

While a full post will be made with all the changes, some significant changes will come to the T1 and T2 content difficulty. This is being done to make things easier for players based on feedback. Additionally, there will also be several bug fixes plaguing players since launch.

