Lost Ark players in Europe Central will now be able to carry over their Twitch drop rewards to different servers

In a fresh twist, Lost Ark will offer players the chance to enjoy the same things in different regions that aren't normally allowed in the game.

Except for a couple of things like Crystalline Aura, the game restricts players from using the same item on different regional servers. This has strictly been the case since the game was first released on February 8 in early access.

Due to heavy congestion on servers, Amazon Games has launched a new region in the form of Europe West. However, many of the older players, including founder's pack owners, haven't shifted to the new server since they will lose many items.

It now appears that Amazon Games is allowing Twitch drops across the two European regions.

Lost Ark players will now get Twitch drop items across regions

Many players who started in Europe Central have already redeemed many rewards. This includes items that were rewarded to them as part of Twitch drops. While players have already locked in their rewards, playing on Europe Central has caused them to face many problems.

In comparison, the new Europe West region servers are in a better state due to lesser traffic from players. Many players are also a better fit for the new region. However, switching over comes at a cost - players will have to start afresh.

To make the switch more beneficial for the players, they will now carry the rewards they received from Twitch drops. Arkesia Paper Hat Chest, Helgaia Pet Chest, Neugier Gold Mount, and the Saphia Pet Chest are the items that are covered under this.

If a Lost Ark player redeemed these rewards on or before March 7 on the Central European server, they could follow a simple solution. All they will need to do is create a character on one of the servers in the Western European region.

Collecting the rewards are also straightforward (Image via Lost Ark forums)

Once the items have been redeemed in Europe Central, players will get a second set of the same items on the Europe West server. Collecting the items is also easy as the second set of rewards will be generated automatically.

The rewards on the West European servers will be available post the maintenance on March 7. For this, players will need to start Lost Ark and choose their character on the West European server.

