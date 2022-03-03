Lost Ark March update: New Kadan storyline, Abyss Raids, and more

Lost Ark's western debut may have been a hit, but there are several omissions in the global version compared to the things present in the hit MMORPG's Korean version.

In a recent official blog post, the developers discussed the content gap between the eastern and western versions. To bridge this, Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG will now be bringing a major update sometime this March.

While the date and time have not been revealed, Amazon Games have revealed some significant features that will soon make their way to Arkesia.

Additionally, there have been rumors of a future roadmap based on the discourse of a community manager. The roadmap's presence has also been confirmed in the official post, but its contents have not been revealed.

March brings Lost Ark's first major update

Many exciting additions are planned for Lost Ark's near future. Amazon Games has informed fans that this list isn't exhaustive, and there could be additional changes and tweaks throughout the month.

New story episode

A brand new storyline will take players on a quest to search for Kadan, the first legendary Guardian Slayer. Players will need Kadan to pursue the Final Ark. There will be some restrictions and recommendations for players, like getting their item levels to level 1100. Once those are done, players will explore brand new places like Ishteri and Illusion Bamboo islands and can complete brand new quests.

New endgame content

Abyss Raids will be a brand new type of endgame content available to all leveled-up players. The new raids will be similar to Guardian Raids, and players will have to work with teams to kill a guardian in a limited time. However, the level of difficulty will be higher than normal Guardian Raids.

The developers made another post on March 2, which had more to do with the existing issues. As good as Lost Ark's release has been, there have been some significant issues as well. Players missing Crystalline Aura, gold-selling bots, and items from the store are just some of several such issues.

The updates in March will likely fix some of these troubles, which will be a boon for Lost Ark players. There have also been some complaints about the difficulty of Guardian Raids, and the developers may address this.

While the upcoming Abyss Raid will be raising the skill level of players, some of the content in Guardian Raids will be lowered. However, Amazon Games has stated that this change is based on existing data and feedback. Players shouldn't assume that all future content will have nerfed difficulties.

