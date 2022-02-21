How to claim bonus periods of Crystalline Aura in Lost Ark for free

The western adaptation of Lost Ark has found a tremendous amount of success, but the scale of the grind in-game can be off-putting for some players.

Many MMORPGs, in general, have a grind due to the different mechanics employed in the game. While there are specific differences between other games and Lost Ark, the standard RPG grind can be found here.

Crystalline Aura is a service in the game that can help players reduce a part of the grind.

Available for purchase for 420 Blue Crystals from the shop, Crystalline Aura is a service in the game that usually lasts for 30 days upon activation. The service awards players with many quality-of-life improvements like no Triport fee and increased Bifrost slots.

In a nutshell, Crystalline Aura is a convenient tool in the game that benefits both beginners and veteran players alike.

Lost Ark players can get more than one month of Crystalline Aura for free

With the recent rollout of Europe West servers, Amazon Games is handing out several rewards. Among the launch rewards is a 14-day Crystalline Aura bonus as well. Since Royal Crystals and Crystalline Aura are shared across regions, players can enjoy them wherever they are.

Players will first need to create a character in the EUW region from the same account they use. They will then need to wait three days to get the 14-day Crystalline Aura as a login reward. Players must complete the Trixion introduction and log in for three days to get the reward.

Daniel Dimmick @DanielDimmick @rachsuchtiger @Furyxe @playlostark "if you move to the new region you will continue to be able to use your Royal Crystals and Crystalline Aura but no redeemed, claimed, or acquired items move with you." Full details: playlostark.com/en-us/news/art… @rachsuchtiger @Furyxe @playlostark "if you move to the new region you will continue to be able to use your Royal Crystals and Crystalline Aura but no redeemed, claimed, or acquired items move with you." Full details: playlostark.com/en-us/news/art…

Although region-specific, there is another way for players to get a bonus month of Crystalline Aura. Amazon Games gives a lot of freebies to new players when they complete their daily logins. For example, every player will get 500 Blue Crystals on the sixth day.

Blue Crystals can't be transferred, so players would preferably need to obtain them on the server where they would like to carry on with their final progression. However, they can use 420 of those 500 Blue Crystals to buy 30 days of Crystalline Aura from the in-game shop.

These are two simple and easy processes for both new and older players to get bonus periods of Crystalline Aura without spending a dime.

Edited by Danyal Arabi