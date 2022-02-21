How to increase courage in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has swiftly become one of the most popular games of the year. After racking up awards in its home country, the game has grown to an astounding success after its expansion worldwide.

Amazon published this free-to-play MMORPG, and it has kept fans of the genre engaged with hours of content. The game comes with a unique mechanic called the Virtue System, which measures character-specific stats. Virtues increase the player character's rapport in the world of Arkesia and carry multiple benefits.

Increase courage in Lost Ark

Complete achievements and side-quests to level up courage in Lost Ark. The quickest path towards high courage is completing Una's Tasks. The main story missions offer minimal benefit to courage specifically. They're great for leveling up the overall character, but they do not increase courage.

The courage stat must be leveled up through specific side-quests and achievements. By acquiring collectibles, succeeding in tasks, and clearing activities from the Adventurer's Tome, courage will increase gradually.

The endgame features a daily and weekly challenge system perfect for this system. Una's Tasks are accessible after hitting the level cap. Three spawn per day, plus three additional weekly challenges per week. Completing all the daily and weekly tasks will reward the player with a ton of gold and plenty of courage.

What is courage used for in Lost Ark?

The Virtues in Lost Ark all serve the same purpose in different ways. Virtues exist to improve the player character's rapport throughout the world. Increasing reputation is significant for an adventurer in the world of Arkesia.

The primary importance of courage and other virtues is NPCs and the side-quests they give out. New dialogue options become available based on the virtue scores of the player's character.

The virtue stats are much like the player's combat stats, but improving them aids in socializing rather than violence. They're still important, as the gaming world is packed with friendly and unfriendly NPCs.

By pressing the ALT and the N key, players can view the Rapport menu. Virtues are important in building rapport with various NPCs, giving the player quests and rewards.

The courage virtue specifically grants a variety of quests from militaristic NPCs. Most of the quests earned through rapport established due to courage are combat-focused. Players can be asked to fight waves of enemies or hunt a specific monster.

Other virtues are also essential to develop to ensure the player can access every quest the game offers.

