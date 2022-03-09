"Will you marry me?": RuneScape streamer Alfie proposes to girlfriend immediately after maxing his character

Alfie, a popular Old School Runescape streamer on Twitch, proposed to his girlfriend today while on stream.

As Twitch is such a large platform with thousands of people going live every day, sometimes amazing things happen on streams that are forever immortalized in video form. Today, two of these amazing instances took place on a Twitch channel named "Alfie."

Alfie proposes to girlfriend after maxing his RuneScape character in the Ironman gamemode

Today, the streamer completed Old School RuneScape's most difficult challenge that it has to offer. He finished the gamemode called "Ironman" where there is no trading, no multiplayer, and no free XP.

Even though this gamemode is extremely difficult to play, the streamer was able to completely max out his character's stats, taking the equivalent of around one-hundred and eleven days in total just to get where he is now.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, he decided to make the moment even more special by proposing to his girlfriend Bastila while on stream. The streamer quipped that now that he's maxed out his RuneScape character, he'd like to max out their relationship.

"Now that I'm max in RuneScape, now darling, I wanna know if you wanna complete me IRL. (In Real Life)"

The streamer then drops to one knee, giving a small chuckle at the corniness of his own joke, and pops the question to his girlfriend.

"Will you marry me?"

After squealing in excitement, she said yes and kissed him, laughing with joy as she had just become engaged to her now fiance.

Viewers react to Alfie's wedding proposal

Reddit users reacted to the clip by expressing their support for the two's engagement, with some joking that they're surprised that he has time for one since he has played so much RuneScape.

With such a heartwarming moment, fans showed overwhelming support for the couple and for Alfie's achievement in maxing out his RuneScape character. With public opinion being overwhelmingly unanimous, it's quite easy to understand why so many are happy for the couple and their soon-to-be wedding.

