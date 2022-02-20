Ukrainian Twitch streamer has a wholesome moment on stream as he proposes to his girlfriend

A Ukrainian Twitch streamer who goes by the name Geksagen had a very jovial and wholesome moment when he proposed to his girlfriend on livestream. The couple’s proposal has gone viral on Twitch and a number of people have reacted to it.

While livestream proposals are not unique, they certainly offer a happy moment not only for the streamers, but also for the communities who share the moment with them.

Ukrainian Twitch streamer Geksagen shares a wholesome moment by proposing to his girlfriend on stream

Geksagen had been livestreaming for about five and a half hours. He and his partner were roaming around and doing an IRL stream with their viewers in the Twitch chat. They had been skiing and driving around, and then later in the stream they sat in a cozy cafe where the wholesome interaction took place.

The stream was being broadcast in Ukrainian and the interaction amongst the couple has been translated by user u/FadeGO on Reddit. As both of them dined in a cafe, Geksagen moved towards his partner and she immediately understood what was going to happen.

The moment was so innocent that Geksagen's partner Nataly started crying even before he had proposed to her.

“I’m crying myself.”

When she started crying, the streamer said:

“Why are you crying, I didn’t ask yet. Nataly will be my kitsya (wife). After who knows how many years?”

To which his partner emotionally replied by saying:

“Six years.”

Geksagen added a bit of humor to this emotional and wholesome interaction by saying:

“I think she should be crying not me.”

He then asked the final proposal question:

‘Yes?”

Nataly promptly replied with an emphatic yes. Shocked and stunned, Geksagen asked her:

“Seriously?”

His partner loudly stated that she agreed:

“Yes, yes, yes, yes!”

Out of sheer excitement, the Ukrainian Twitch streamer moved towards his Twitch chat and added them to his celebration:

“We got it right chat!”

Following this cheerful interaction, the couple finished their hearty meal and went on to stream for another five hours where they continued their IRL stream.

Fans react to the Ukrainian Twitch streamer's proposal on stream

Audiences and fans on Reddit had a joyful and merry reaction towards the entire clip. Some of them wished the couple luck and prosperity, while others poked fun at how the streamer wanted to propose before he was drafted for military duty.

Geksagen is a Ukrainian Twitch streamer and content creator who primarily streams on Twitch. He is an adventure-oriented streamer who focuses on creating fun and daring IRL content for his audience.

His channel is ranked 169th amongst other Russian channels on Twitch. Geksagen has a following 166k followers and streams for around a thousand concurrent viewers on his channel.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan