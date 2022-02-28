Here's what Square Enix's decade-long plan for Final Fantasy XIV looks like

The acclaimed Final Fantasy series continues to see strong sales across the globe since its debut in 1987. Publisher Square Enix has several projects related to the iconic JRPG franchise that are both yet to come and out right now.
Among those is a plan that stretches 10 years into the future for the popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. The studio is happy with the reception to its numerous updates to the game and aims to continue delivering an even better experience for existing and future fans.
A rundown of Final Fantasy XIV and its roadmap for what's to come
Detailed on the publisher's official site, the game will see a steady flow of updates over time. As it stands now, Final Fantasy XIV is in a unique position - unlike other MMOs out there, Final Fantasy XIV is quite narrative heavy. The latest expansion was last year's Endwalker update (Patch 6.0).
It acts as a finale to the ongoing arc between the two powerful entities, Hydaelyn and Zodiark. The players, also termed "Warrior of Light", journey to Sharlayan to stop the apocalyptic Final Days.
The gameplay features a Job system (or Classes) like the other Final Fantasy games. Each Job also has an associated quest with it. Combat is the same as the base game, which in turn is as MMO as it gets, with cooldown based spells and attacks - but each unique playstyle keeps the gameplay fresh. The game boasts a humungous amount of content: faction quests, activities like raids, crafting, exploration, PvP etc.
The full list of planned changes is as follows:
Patch 6.1 Series
- New Main Scenario Questline – Patch 6.1 - 6.5
- “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” – Patch 6.1 – 6.5
- “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” Sidequest Series – Patch 6.1 – 6.5
- Myths of the Realm #1 (Alliance Raid)
- Crystalline Conflict (New PvP)
- Arkasodara Tribe Quests and Dailies
- Dragonsong’s Reprise (New Ultimate Duty)
- Ultima’s Bane (Unreal)
- Trust Support for A Realm Reborn (Patch 2.0) Main Scenario Dungeons
- New Calling Card-Style UI (Name TBD)
- New Hairstyles for Hrothgar
- Empyreum (Ishgard Housing)
- Custom Deliveries: Ameliance
- New Trials and other assorted updates
Patch 6.1 seems to focus upon the solo-gamer experience. It expands upon the Trust system that allows players to take along NPC characters in fights. After the update, players will be able to use NPC help in every main dungeon for A Realm Reborn. Balancing tweaks will also be implemented to make solo runs easier.
Patch 6.2 Series
- Trust Support for A Realm Reborn 2.X Main Scenario Dungeons
- Trust Support for 2-3 Heavensward™ Main Scenario Dungeons
- New Weapon Enhancements
- New "Criterion" Dungeon with Variable Difficulty (for 1–4 Players)
- "Island Sanctuary" Debuts
- Pandæmonium, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more
Patch 6.3 Series
- Trust system for Remaining Heavensward Main Scenario Dungeons
- Deep Dungeon Series #3
- Ultimate Duty #5
- Island Sanctuary Updates
- Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more
Patch 6.4 and Patch 6.5 Series
- Trust system for Stormblood™ Main Scenario Dungeons
- “Criterion” Dungeons #2 & #3
- Additional Area for Island Sanctuary
- Conclusion to Pandæmonium, Further Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more
If that wasn't enough, the team is working on even more ideas for patch 6.4 and 6.5. The game is also set to feature improved graphics for elements like character models and shadow resolution.
Final Fantasy XIV released in 2013 under the "A Realm Reborn" title after the failed launch of the previous rendition of the game back in 2010. The new "reboot" was a complete overhaul of everything, including a brand new engine, gameplay, visuals, and story arc. It is one of the most played multiplayer games on the market right now.
Users with a newly registered account can play the game for free for 30 days, following which they have to pay a monthly subscription fee. Players can try the Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial to give it a shot, which also features an additional playable race (Au Ra) and even three playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist).
Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS3, PS4 and PS5 - although the PS3 version is no longer playable due to Square Enix dropping support with the Stormblood update in 2017.