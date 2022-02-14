All six basic jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Square Enix and Koei Tecmo Games are set to release their upcoming action role-playing game, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, this March on all major platforms. The game is based on Square Enix’s original Final Fantasy and will portray a dark fantasy interpretation of the game.

Jobs has been an important element of the Final Fantasy series since the beginning. Basic jobs determine the key attributes that the main protagonist, Jack, can utilize. This includes learning different types of skills and the type of weapons and armor players can use.

Jack will be able to choose battle sets that consist of different Abilities, Weapons, and Stats. Players can unlock jobs by acquiring weapons or completing their current job.

Basic jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Developers recently revealed that Stranger of Paradise will offer the largest list of jobs available in the series. Fans get a wide variety of Basic Jobs to choose from.

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN @fforigin



You can learn new abilities and jobs with the “job tree” levelling system. There are 27 jobs total, starting with Basic jobs, then Advanced, and then Expert.



Which will you try out first? Jack begins with eight basic jobs to master in Stranger of Paradise @FinalFantasy Origin.You can learn new abilities and jobs with the “job tree” levelling system. There are 27 jobs total, starting with Basic jobs, then Advanced, and then Expert.Which will you try out first? Jack begins with eight basic jobs to master in Stranger of Paradise @FinalFantasy Origin.You can learn new abilities and jobs with the “job tree” levelling system. There are 27 jobs total, starting with Basic jobs, then Advanced, and then Expert. Which will you try out first? https://t.co/nsz0gJOERc

Here is the list of all Basic Jobs:

Mage

Swordsman

Lancer

Duelist

Pugilist

Swordfighter

Each Basic job has its own Job Trees that players can complete. Players can unlock different abilities from these job trees by spending Job points which can be earned by eliminating enemies.

Mage

Jack casting Black Magic spells (Image via PlayStation)

The Mage job is one of the most interesting jobs in Stranger of Paradise. Jack will be able to cast Black Magic spells on enemies. Players can also enhance the power of their spells by increasing their focus without spending any MP recovery rate.

Swordsman

Swordsman in Final Fantasy Origin (Image via Square Enix)

Players will start Stranger of Paradise with the Swordsman job. The Swordsman will be able to perform various combo attacks that are slow but powerful. Job points can unlock Refine and Highbringer abilities, increasing stagger resistance and enhanced slash attack, respectively.

Lancer

Jack as a Lancer in Stranger of Paradise (Image via Reddit)

The Lancer job offers Jack to fight his enemies with a lance. Players can perform piercing, long-range attacks with lances which can cause significant damage to enemies. Lancers can unlock four abilities: Cyclone, Swayback, Ascension, and Piercing Blow using Job points.

Duelist

Jack in combating with his enemies (Image via Reddit)

Jack learns the skills of dueling in this job. Duelists are highly skilled and can identify enemies' spots to land the perfect blow. Players can also use this technique to inflict critical damage regardless of the enemy's position.

Pugilist

Pugilist Job in Final Fantasy Origin (Image via YouTube)

The Pugilist job is a very sought-out job in the series. Pugilists can use explosive fist attacks, which can do critical damage to their enemies. They can also perform a range of continuous combo attacks, with the number of blows increasing over time.

Swordfighter

Swordfighter job in the game (Image via YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

Swordfighters act as an all-rounder in combat with their aggressive offensive techniques and strong defensive skills. Players can also equip a shield to Swordfighters, which significantly increases their defenses.

Edited by R. Elahi