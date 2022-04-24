5 dormant video game franchises that are set for a return soon

Video game studios generally tend to release new sequels to their popular game franchises quite often. But sometimes things might get a little tricky as anything less than perfect can severely affect a franchise’s reputation.

Popular video game franchises acquire dedicated fan bases that demand more sequels of their favorite series from gaming studios. In order to make the sequels worthwhile, developers take years to make them as close to perfect as possible and make sure they become worthy additions to the series.

5 dormant video game franchises that are set to return soon

1) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

After quite a long wait, the new Lord of the Rings title is finally on its way to players. Set to release later in 2022, Daedalic Entertainment will release the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum as an action-adventure title that will primarily focus on the character, Gollum.

The storyline will showcase the events that occurred in Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit. In his quest to retrieve The Ring, Gollum will use his strength to outmaneuver the Orcs and deploy his Smeagol to master them.

Even though the reveal trailer didn’t reveal much information about Gollum’s gameplay, the upcoming Lord of the Rings definitely looks promising in terms of visuals and storylines.

2) Saints Row (2022)

Volition and THQ’s flagship action-adventure series, Saints Row, is all set to receive another addition to the series in 2022. First released in 2006, Saints Row initially received a lot of negative reviews due to its sheer resemblance to the popular Grand Theft Auto series.

Developers focused on creating a more distinctive experience featuring humor, parodies and popular culture which eventually brought great success to the Saints Row series. The upcoming Saints Row (2022) is a reboot of the Saint Row series based on the fictional city of Santo lleso.

The title was initially scheduled for release on February 25, 2022, however, the developers have delayed the title till August, 2022.

3) Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital and Sony’s flagship racing simulation series, Gran Turismo is one of the most successful simulation franchises in the world. After 9 years of waiting, Sony finally released the Gran Turismo 7 on March 04, 2022.

Players are already blown away by the game’s excellent visuals and gameplay. Based on legal racing circuits and tracks, the title features some of the best Grand Prix circuits around the globe, including different locations such as Colorado and Tokyo.

Gran Turismo 7 also features a handsome library of cars, and players will be able to buy over 400 cars from the Used and Legend Car Dealership. With an impressive metacritic score of 88, Sony has made a strong return to the Gran Turismo franchise.

4) Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is one of Ubisoft's most successful franchises. Ubisoft tied up with the popular American novelist Thomas Leo Clancy Jr., also known as Tom Clancy, to release a game based on his military-science storylines.

After the overwhelming success of Splinter Cell, the title was followed by another six installments namely Pandora Tomorrow (2004), Chaos Theory (2005), Double Agent (2006), Conviction (2010), and Blacklist (2013). Players take on the role of a highly-trained agent known as Sam Fisher who has to complete his missions single-handedly.

They will be able to use unique and high-tech gadgets to properly strategize and eliminate enemies. Splinter Cell has mostly been well-appreciated by the gaming community and players would love to see the upcoming entry of the Splinter Cell franchise.

5) Mass Effect

EA released Mass Effect as their flagship military science fiction adventure franchise that appealed to many games due to its exceptional visuals and storyline.

It is based on the distant future, which depicts the colonization of the Milky Way galaxy by humans and other alien civilizations. Players take on the role of Commander Shepard and attempt to save the galaxy from alien machines.

EA continued the storyline by creating a trilogy and releasing Mass Effect 2 (2010) and Mass Effect 3 (2012). Mass Effect has always had a huge fan base and has been well appreciated by critics due to its characters, narrative, and a unique way to put emphasis on player’s choices.

The latest installment, Mass Effect Andromeda, was released back in 2017 and fans are eagerly waiting for another addition to the popular franchise. Mass Effect has already released an official teaser for the upcoming Mass Effect title and revealed that the game is in the early stages of development.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan