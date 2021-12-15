Splinter Cell Remake officially confirmed by Ubisoft: Possible release date, and everything known so far

Ubisoft has given the official green signal for the creation of a remake of a classic as the development of the Splinter Cell remake gets underway.

Splinter Cell has been one of the best releases despite being released close to two decades ago. It was the start of a successful number of games down the line. However, none of them have come close to matching the original in terms of success. The original Splinter Cell offered tactical gameplay and stealth-based options that were hardly seen in any mainstream games at the time.

The gaming community had speculated for a long time about a possible remastering or remake of the classic based on the latest industry trends. Based on Ubisoft's confirmation earlier in the day, the gaming community will be delighted to learn that their speculations have bore fruit.

Ubisoft has confirmed a remake of the classic Splinter Cell, and here's why fans should be excited

Earlier on December 15, Ubisoft revealed the official news and what fans can expect from the Splinter Cell remake. This was done in an interview with three important people for the project - Creative Director Chris Auty, Producer Matt West, and Technical Producer Peter Handrinos. Here are some important overviews from the interview.

Splinter Cell remake will run on the Snowdrop engine

The Splinter Cell remake will be built on the Snowdrop engine, the same engine being used in developing Ubisoft's Star Wars game and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The developers are increasingly confident that the trusted AAA engine will match the expectations of Splinter Cell fans all across the world.

Taylor Lyles @TayNixster The game will run on the Snow Drop engine. For context, here's a few games that also used the engine:

Tom Clancy's The Division 1 + 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

South Park: The Fractured but Whole



Splinter Cell remake will preserve the classics with required upgrades

While the Splinter Cell remake will go through changes to keep the gameplay in sync with modern times, fans need not worry. The core gameplay mechanics, which heavily employ stealth, will be retained as per plans.

What is a possible timeline of release?

Today's announcement was just a teaser of sorts with the base plan laid. However, the interviewees have asked to "respect the goggles". Ubisoft Toronto is looking to hire new members to form a team to develop this project. Despite no official confirmation at this point, it is likely that Splinter Cell fans will be able to enjoy the remake only after the fall of 2023 or maybe in the first quarter of 2024.

