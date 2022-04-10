Top 5 games that didn’t live up to the hype

Managing the hype of upcoming video games has been a challenging task for video game studios. Exaggerating presentations from game developers often increases the expectations of fans and critics. These unrealistic expectations ultimately led to disappointment and poor sales.

Game launches have always been tricky for game developers as anything other than perfection can cause harm to the reputation and popularity of the franchise.

In order to create a buzz, many game developers often promise too much in the early stages but eventually cannot deliver.

Top games that failed to live up to the hype

In this modern era of pre-order culture, players pre-order games purely based on what the marketing team showcases and the hype generated in the gaming community. Sometimes this strategy does wonders, but a few faults in the game can change the scenario pretty quickly.

Here are the top 5 games that eventually disappointed the gaming community:

1) Assassin’s Creed Unity

Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed Unity as the eighth installment of its flagship Assassin’s Creed series. A successor to the hugely successful Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, Unity came with a ton of hype as the game revolved around the French Revolution.

The game is set in Paris and follows the story of Assassin Arno Dorian and his efforts to expose the true powers behind the Revolution. While the game captured the visually stunning city of Paris, it failed to retain the popularity of the franchise due to its weak storyline and an unnecessary second-screen app to access unlockables.

Assassin’s Creed Unity was also slammed because of its numerous graphical bugs and issues that made the game unplayable from the first day. Even though Ubisoft pushed a lot of updates to resurrect the game, it never gained much popularity.

2) No Man’s Sky

Hello Games released No Man’s Sky back in 2016 as a survival game for PlayStation and Windows platforms. The game is primarily based on survival, combat, exploration and trading, where players can freely move in an open-world universe.

Even though the developers aimed quite high with the game, they didn’t get the feedback they expected. Developer Sean Murray was responsible for exaggerating the features of the game, which created a lot of hype in the gaming world.

The game ultimately disappointed everyone as developers failed to showcase the numerous features that were initially promised. Though the concept of the game is quite exciting, Hello Games failed to revive the game’s popularity.

3) Duke Nukem Forever

2K Games released Duke Nukem Forever as the fourth installment of the popular Duke Nukem series. The game created a lot of hype across the gaming community when it was finally released after a 14-year long protracted development.

When it was first announced in 1997, the game went through several delays during development, which eventually created a rush among developers to release the game by any means. This resulted in the release of the worst game in the Duke Nukem series, with zero nostalgic merit whatsoever.

The game received tons of negative reviews due to its horrendous gameplay filled with oversized weapons, half-n*ked escorts and outdated humor.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the biggest projects in CD Projekt RED, which created a huge buzz among the gaming community, particularly after the involvement of the legendary actor, Keanu Reeves.

Despite the high expectations set by the developers, their biggest project quickly became a nightmare for them. Reviewers found that Cyberpunk 2077 offered a largely broken experience when it ran on low-end PCs and consoles.

Many technical issues persisted even on powerful platforms, making the game almost unplayable at times. Developers eventually had to issue an apology to the gaming community and offered refunds to their fans for the broken condition of the game.

5) Star Wars Battlefront 2

DICE released Star Wars Battlefront 2 as the fourth installment of its popular Star Wars Battlefront series. The game features an absolutely perfect balance of terrific gameplay and stunning visuals. Battlefront 2 offers both single-player and multiplayer modes, which includes way more content than its predecessors.

The main downfall of the game was the incorporation of a monetization scheme in their loot boxes. Many thought that developers were intentionally pushing players to use microtransactions to unlock new abilities.

Things got even worse for EA when the game started showing technical problems that were not removed via updates. All the enthusiasm from Star War fans was quickly turned to disappointment and anger after the game’s launch.

