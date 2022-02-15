Cyberpunk 2077 has announced a new livestream for February 15: Are next-gen upgrades coming soon?

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially announced a livestream event on February 15, 2022. The livestream might just reveal the much-anticipated next-gen port of the game.

As the biggest title by the studio behind Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 was tipped by both fans and the studio to “revolutionize the RPG genre.”

However, when it was released in December 2020, more than seven years after its announcement, the game was found to be an unfinished mess with missing features and bugs.

Since then, the title has received many major patches, which have fixed it to a somewhat playable state. The modding community has also taken up the responsibility of delivering on the promised features.

Cyberpunk 2077 livestream will likely announce a next-generation update

Earlier today, CD Project Red officially announced an upcoming livestream regarding Cyberpunk 2077 on February 15, 2022. Based on rumors and the previous roadmap provided by CDPR, this livestream will likely unveil the “next generation” update.

Although it was borderline unplayable on the previous generation of consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 was developed for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was released about a month after the launches of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, the flagship ninth-generation consoles.

While the title is playable on the newer consoles through backward compatibility, they are yet to receive an update for the next-generation versions.

According to CDPR and several industry insiders, patch 1.5 will not only bring the next-gen update to Cyberpunk, but it is also being targeted as a soft relaunch of the title. As reported by several leaks, the patch will bring new features that were missing from the original title.

Players can watch the Cyberpunk livestream on February 15, 2022, at 4 PM CET / 7 AM PST / 10 AM EST / 3 PM GMT / 8:30 PM IST / 12 AM JST (February 16). It will be streamed live on the Cyberpunk Twitch channel.

