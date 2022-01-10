Recent video edits show why Cyberpunk 2077 can very well do with a Mr Bean mod

The popular British character, Mr. Bean, was recently seen having a gala time in the concrete jungle of Cyberpunk 2077. Through the magic of mods and clever video edits, a YouTuber has brought Rowan Atkinson's famous role to life doing various actions in Night City.

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 had a disappointing launch. The game was littered with bugs that hampered the player's experience. A number of basic features were missing, and Cyberpunk 2077 felt more like an unfinished game. With patches and fixes, the developers have kept working on the game.

In an otherwise disappointing experience, the arrival of the bumbling Mr Bean provides much-needed comic relief to the players.

"Are you feeling lucky, punk?": Mr Bean roams Night City in Cyberpunk 2077

YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav has mastered the art of introducing live-action characters into the world of games. Their recent works include putting Vladimir Putin in Half-Life 2 and Blade in The Witcher 3.

The video starts with the familiar setting of a spotlight and then Mr Bean dropping from the sky. He walks around the city, interacting with a couple of characters. Fans also get to see a number of popular scenes from the show enacted in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

From being told "Wake the f**k up, Samruai" by Keanu Reeves and dancing at a club to riding the roller coaster and flipping off cops, Mr Bean does it all in the extremely violent streets of the Night City. The video ends with him in a Cyberpunk-esque dress-up, pointing a finger gun and asking:

"Are you feeling lucky, punk?"

Players were excited for years to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077. NIght City was supposed to be the next benchmark for open world RPGs for years to come. Instead, it was a disastrous launch that disappointed players and critics alike.

There was a rumor recently that the game would be receiving a massive update - a "soft-reboot" of sorts titled Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition. But the community was disappointed to learn that the rumors were untrue. CDPR's PR Director, Radek Grabowski, denied on Twitter that there was any credibility to such rumors.

Amidst such circumstances, the amount of content created by the community around the game is a positive sign. Only recently, players worldwide were introduced to a mod that brings a fully-fleshed out and functioning train to ride around the city.

CDPR is committed to improving the quality of Cyberpunk 2077, and has promised a better experience for the title. Until then, players can continue to enjoy their favorite cyberpunk city through delightful and creative mods.

Edited by R. Elahi