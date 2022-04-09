5 best action-adventure games to play on PS5 (2022)

Action-adventure games are one of the most popular gaming genres in the world. There are a plethora of stunning action-adventure games that satisfy a wide variety of tastes. From the thrilling expedition of Indiana Jones to action-packed combat sequences in God of War, PS5 can run it all.

These games are filled with situational problems that players have to solve, along with challenging action sequences. Action-adventure games demand high engagement from players and require both problem-solving skills as well as quick reflexes.

Best action-adventure games to play on PS5 in 2022

With Sony introducing a new, three-tiered subscription model, more action-adventure games will now be available for players using the service. The Extra and Premium tier program will offer players an additional 400 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, including all major action-adventure titles. In this article, we look at five of the best titles from the genre to play on the PS5 in 2022.

Note: The list is in no particular order and opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the writer.

1) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is the second installment in Sony and Guerilla Games' flagship Horizon series. Following the story of its predecessor, Aloy continues her post-apocalyptic open-world journey in the U.S. West Coast.

The game offers excellent visuals, a highly detailed open-world map, and engaging combat mechanics. Developers have also included new features like underwater exploration, which offers completely new game physics and combat sequences.

Aloy ventures into a world filled with aggressive machines in an attempt to find a way to save the Nora tribe. The game is no doubt one of the biggest action-adventure titles released this year.

2) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

2K Games released Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as the latest installment in the venerable Borderlands series. The game aims to bring a table-top role-playing gaming experience to its loot shooter approach.

Players get to choose between six unique character classes to build their own character, with each class having its own skill tree, action skills and abilities. As in Tiny Tina’s Assault on the Dragon Keep, Tiny Tina takes on the role of Dungeon Master in the game.

Players will be able to cast different spells that act as mini skills to take down enemies. PlayStation users will be able to run Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in all its splendor on the PS5.

3) Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Having an excellent storyline and gameplay, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is one of the best-looking open-world RPG games out there. It offers excellent stealth techniques and hard-hitting combos that players can use to eliminate enemies in one move.

They need to create important locations like merchants to buy and sell goods. The title is set in the dark ages of England, where Eivor Varinsdottir, a Norse Viking, returns with his brother Sigurd to fight the mishappenings across the four kingdoms of England.

Developers have also introduced a new skill tree system where players can redeem skill points to enhance their skill sets. Action-adventure fans will surely fall in love with the well-crafted esthetics of the game.

4) Dying Light 2

Techland released horror action-adventure game Dying Light 2 in February 2022 as a sequel to 2015's Dying Light. 22 years after the events of the first game, players take on the role of Aiden Caldwell and venture into the zombie-infested open-world map based in the city of Villedor.

The developers primarily focused on the huge variety of parkour skills that players can perform in the game. Over 3000 parkour animations have been incorporated into the game to make player movements considerably smoother than in the previous game.

The map is four times larger than its predecessor and is broken into seven regions, each with their own unique features. Aiden can use tools like grappling hooks and paragliders to explore the map.

5) Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The popular action-adventure title is a sequel to the Rise of the Tomb Raider and follows the thrilling adventures of Lara Croft. The narrative is based on Aztec and Mayan mythologies and features a stunning jungle environment with superb architecture from the hidden city of Paititi.

Players must venture to the legendary city of Paititi through the tropical regions of the Americas. They also have to fight against Trinity, a paramilitary organization. The game has received plenty of positive reviews from the gaming community, particularly for its unique puzzles and balanced gameplay.

With its highly detailed visuals of the tropical jungle and engaging gameplay, it makes the game an absolute must-play for PS5 users.

