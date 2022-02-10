Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok to introduce Valkyrie Arena, a brand new game mode 

Dawn of Ragnarok is an upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion pack that follows Eivor on her journey across the enticing world of Norse mythology.

Eivor will take on the form of Odin in the upcoming DLC and will embark on an adventure far different from her previous experiences. Players will accompany the character on Odin's quest to find his son, Baldr, who Surtr, the indestructible fire giant, has imprisoned.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to introduce a few new and exciting features for their player base with this 35 plus hour-long DLC release. In addition to new weapons and powers, Ubisoft plans to introduce a new game mode where players can hone their skills and prepare to combat various life forms on Svartalfheim.

During Ubisoft's recent showcase of AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Sportskeeda Esports was provided an early look into the game. Mentioned in detail is Valkyrie Arena, a game mode introduced with the new expansion pack.

Valkyrie Arena introduced as a new stage for players to train in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

In an attempt to enhance the player's combat skills and powers, Assassin's Creed plans to introduce a brand new game mode in their Dawn of Ragnarok DLC, titled Valkyrie Arena.

In this newly constructed game mode, characters from previous storylines in AC Valhalla will challenge the player's combat skills. Valkyrie Arena will also provide difficulty-increasing boasts that are likely to challenge the current playstyle of the players.

These boasts will prompt players to explore their options in combat while delving into the diverse gameplay opportunities that Assassin's Creed Valhalla offers.

In Valkyrie Arena, players can try out various aspects of their gameplay experience, such as their build, weapons and armor, powers, and so on. Additionally, players have the absolute freedom to combine boasts to create their level of training, receiving more significant rewards in the process.

The number of experience players gains from this activity is unclear and yet to be clarified by Ubisoft.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar