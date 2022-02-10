Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - All upcoming powers and abilities

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's upcoming Dawn of Ragnarok expansion will take gamers on a cross-dimensional journey across Svartalfheim, as Eivor embarks on a mission to put a hold on the impending danger of Ragnarök.

In this 35 plus hour-long adventure, players witness Eivor take on the form of Odin, as they explore Svartalfheim, one of the 9 realms in Norse Mythology to free Odin's son, Baldr, from the wrath of Surtr, the fire giant.

Dawn of Ragnarök is the third expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, after Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris made their way into the game in 2021. Players can purchase this downloadable expansion pack on March 10, 2022 on PC and a list of consoles that include PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

All new powers in Assassin's Creed's upcoming DLC

All the powers in the game will require a resource called Hugr, which in Old Norse is essentially the life force of an individual. As the name states, Odin can acquire this life energy from every living being in Svartalfheim.

In addition to this, Hugr Blooms and the Shrines to Yggdrasil. These shrines exist as a monument for Odin to sacrifice himself to his own self to gain extra Hugr, and were built by dwarves wherever the mighty tree extended its roots.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can upgrade their powers (Image via Ubisoft)

All the abilities are timed and cannot overlap with each other. Assassin's Creed prompts the players to manage their abilities efficiently and adapt to the various styles of play that the situation will call for.

All the powers in the game are designed to be applicable not only in combat, but also in exploration, stealth and so on. Here are some of the new abilities that elevate the gameplay experience of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

Hugr Rip

One of the most exciting abilities to be introduced to the the upcoming Assassin's Creed expansion is a dwarven artifact named Hugr Rip. This ability allows Odin to drain the power of his fallen enemies and uses them against the remaining opponents. This ability is upgradeable, similar to the other abilities in the game.

Power of Raven

With the Power of Raven, Odin can shapeshift into a raven that can glide through the sky and reach new heights. Players can fly for up to 30 seconds before they land on any flat solid surface.

Once upgraded, Odin can use this ability to air-assassinate enemies. Upon activation, the upgraded Raven Assassin ability reverts the player back to their default form.

Players can utilize their abilities over fallen enemies on Assassin's Creed (Image via Ubisoft)

Power of Rebirth

Activating the Power of Rebirth in Dawn of Ragnarok infuses volcanic fire onto Odin's weapons. Players can then engage in combat with the amenity to infuse life into their fallen enemies immediately after eliminating them.

While the ability is active, affected enemies will fight on Odin's side. Power of Rebirth is particularly effective against the Jotun Giants, as mentioned in the gameplay video.

Power of Muspelheim

Once the Power of Muspelheim is active, Odin is immune to damage from fire and explosions. Additionally, players can use the ability to disguise themselves as Muspels, allowing them to escape dire situations without a moment's delay.

The Muspels in Dawn of Ragnarok can prove troublesome for Odin at times. With the Power of Muspelheim, Odin can disengage from an active combat, with the freedom to re-enter the fight on their own terms, or avoid it altogether.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul