How to start the Siege of Paris in AC Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla brings players to Francia in the Siege of Paris DLC, and players can begin their next adventure with Eivor once the quest begins.

Like many quests in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the Siege of Paris can be started at the player's leisure. The choice of exploration and story is a central component of the game, so sailing to Francia is by no means mandatory or timed.

The first requirement to begin the Siege of Paris is players' power level in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. At a minimum, Eivor needs to be at power level 200 before the quest can start. It seems high, but with a few arcs completed and some exploration, 200 can be reached relatively fast.

One other requirement is that gamers either complete the Grantebridgescire or the Ledecestrescire story arcs. But if they are at power level 200 in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, those arcs are already likely completed.

With the requirements behind Eivor, the Siege of Paris can begin. As long as users have met the criteria, a message for the new DLC should pop up and notify players of travelers from Francia. On top of that notification, Eivor will receive a letter from Randvi, who typically gives Eivor his quest info.

The letter will let Eivor know that Ravensthorpe, the main settlement for Eivor and his clan, has visitors from Francia. More specifically, a leading member named Toka will already have their own spot to stay in the settlement.

To make the quest more obvious, gamers can go to the quest log and select "Strangers Bearing Gifts" as the main focus. From there, they may speak to Toka to begin the Siege of Paris DLC. If players want to hold off on the beginning, they can do that as well.

How to get the Siege of Paris in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

There is base game content, free content, and paid DLC content in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The Siege of Paris is a piece of paid content, and users will need to purchase the DLC from whichever platform they play on.

The Siege of Paris can be purchased as a single DLC or through the Season Pass. Anyone with the Season Pass will get the Wrath of the Druids DLC, which takes place in Ireland and has already been released.

There is no time limit to get the content, so gamers have time to think about when they'll strike with Eivor.

Edited by Ravi Iyer