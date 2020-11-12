How to upgrade settlements in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Settlements in Assassin's Creed Valhalla form a new major feature that is integral to surviving Eivor's Viking saga.

Players start Assassin's Creed Valhalla in Norway, which is Eivor's home and essentially a tutorial area. Many of the central mechanics are in the Norway region, but many important systems don't open up until players make their way to England as Eivor.

Once the first couple of quick missions are completed on arrival in England, players will have access to their full-blown Viking settlement called Raventhorpe. It is here that Eivor can start building a place to garner strength within Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Building up settlements in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Gathering raw materials are an absolute must in order to upgrade and build a settlement in Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Image via Ubisoft)

No matter what players decide to build first in their settlement, the most important thing they will need will be materials. Gathering raw materials like supplies are an absolute must in order to upgrade and build a settlement. To get materials, players must do what Eivor does best: go Viking.

The most efficient way to gather materials is to go on raids with Eivor and their crew. Many of the raids take place at monasteries across England. Those areas are heavily guarded with plenty of soldiers and some elite enemies. The reward is a ton of loot and a hoard of raw materials to use on the settlement.

With enough material in hand, Eivor can then go to Raventhorpe and decide which aspects of the settlement need an upgrade. Eivor's Raven will show all the potential upgrade spots around the settlement and from there, decisions can be made.

Once an area meant for an upgrade is marked, the next thing to do is find the sign-post for the given upgrade. The sign-post will show the required materials for the upgrade, and players can then go through with the building.

Advertisement

Adding more upgrades to Raventhorpe will increase the level of the settlement up to six in total. Each level that an Assassin's Creed Valhalla player reaches with the settlement will unlock further upgrade options, which will require even more resources.

Some of the starting upgrades include a barracks for Eivor's crew, a general trader to sell items to and buy from, and a building meant specifically for the Hidden Ones. The second level brings upgrades like fishing or longship customization.

Upgrading a settlement is incredibly important in Assassin's Creed Valhalla as it is a spot that players will be spending plenty of time in. It offers gameplay loop incentive and is worth upgrading to make Eivor more powerful than ever.