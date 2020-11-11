Dogs and cats in Assassin's Creed Valhalla can be interacted with, and Eivor can even pet them.

Both dogs and cats can be found around the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Of course, many players always want to know if they can interact with the animals, no matter the game. In this case, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla developers took the time to allow petting the animals in game. All a player must do is walk up to either the cat or the dog, and hit the prompt to start a pseudo cutscene with the pet.

For the dog, Eivor will ruffle the dog's ears and even hug it a bit. In the case of the cat' Eivor will pet it and even pick the cat up as it makes itself cozy in Eivor's arms. The only challenge is going to be finding a dog or cat to pet. Hopefully that's some more incentive for players to find the pets or add them to their own viking settlement in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Pets in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and before

The official Assassin's Creed twitter account actually brought the small side feature to light back in August of 2020. In the tweet was a quick clip of female Eivor holding and petting a cat. The caption itself read, "It may be the Dark Ages, but there's always a little light. Yes, you can pet cats in Assassin's Creed Valhalla."

Ever since the soft reboot of the franchise, pets have been interactable in some form. The soft reboot essentially came with Assassin's Creed Origins. Rather than using the typical formula that everyone had come to expect, the franchise became more of an open world action-RPG. Naturally, the only thing to do after that reboot was add immersive animals to the world.

In the case of Assassin's Creed Origins, cats were the only interactable animal, and it wasn't as straight forward as Assassin's Creed Valhalla is. Players had to kneel as Bayek next to a cat for a while until the game would finally prompt Bayek to interact with and pet the cat.

The last installment, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, also had some form of interaction, but not like Assassin's Creed Valhalla. For Odyssey, players could obtain a skill that allowed them to tame wild animals such as wolves or bears for their use in combat. Only in the case of a tamed beat would players be able to pet animals as Alexios or Kassandra.