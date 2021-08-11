When does the Siege of Paris unlock for AC Valhalla

The Siege of Paris is the next expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla after the Sigrblot Season Festival was added for a limited time into the game. Though the expansions have experienced delays, the Siege of Paris is just a few days away and the unlock times have been revealed.

According to a graphic from the Assassin's Creed official Twitter, there will be separate release times for the Viking Siege of Paris depending on whether players are Season Pass holders or not. Season Pass holders will get to play the latest expansion nearly a full day before the rest of the player base.

Siege of Paris officially releases on August 12 to the entire player base, and Season Pass holders will have access to it on August 11 depending on the PC platform. The platform that players own Assassin's Creed Valhalla on will alter what time they are allowed to play the expansion. All of the approximate dates and times based on regions will be listed below.

Dates and times for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris release

The Americas Siege of Paris

Ubisoft Connect Season Pass - August 11, 8:00 AM EDT

- August 11, 8:00 AM EDT Ubisoft Connect Standard - August 12, 5:00 AM EDT

- August 12, 5:00 AM EDT Epic Games Store Season Pass - August 11, 8:00 AM EDT

- August 11, 8:00 AM EDT Epic Games Store Standard - August 12, 5:00 AM EDT

- August 12, 5:00 AM EDT Xbox One/Series X|S Season Pass - August 11, 8:00 AM EDT

- August 11, 8:00 AM EDT Xbox One/Series X|S Standard - August 12, 12:01 AM local time

- August 12, 12:01 AM local time Playstation 4/5 - August 12, 12:01 AM local time

- August 12, 12:01 AM local time Stadia - August 11, 8:00 AM EDT

Europe and the Middle East Siege of Paris

Ubisoft Connect Season Pass - August 11, 1200 UTC

- August 11, 1200 UTC Ubisoft Connect Standard - August 12, 0900 UTC

- August 12, 0900 UTC Epic Games Store Season Pass - August 11, 1200 UTC

- August 11, 1200 UTC Epic Games Store Standard - August 12, 0900 UTC

- August 12, 0900 UTC Xbox One/Series X|S Season Pass - August 11, 1200 UTC

- August 11, 1200 UTC Xbox One/Series X|S Standard - August 12, 0001 local time

- August 12, 0001 local time Playstation 4/5 - August 12, 0100 local time

- August 12, 0100 local time Stadia - August 11, 1200 UTC

Asia and Oceania Siege of Paris

Ubisoft Connect Season Pass - August 11, 10:00 PM AEST

- August 11, 10:00 PM AEST Ubisoft Connect Standard - August 12, 7:00 PM AEST

- August 12, 7:00 PM AEST Epic Games Store Season Pass - August 11, 10:00 PM AEST

- August 11, 10:00 PM AEST Epic Games Store Standard - August 13, 1:00 AM AEST

- August 13, 1:00 AM AEST Xbox One/Series X|S Season Pass - August 11, 10:00 PM AEST

- August 11, 10:00 PM AEST Xbox One/Series X|S Standard - August 12, 12:01 AM local time

- August 12, 12:01 AM local time Playstation 4/5 - August 12, 12:01 AM local time

While the Siege of Paris in Assassin's Creed Valhalla may be the final piece of the Season Pass, there has already been confirmation of more content to come.

Edited by Siddharth Satish