When is Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok releasing?

Assassin's Creed's next expansion was already announced, and it's called Dawn of Ragnarok. Fans of the current Assassin's Creed will have to wait a little while for the next DLC, though, as it doesn't release until March 10, 2022.

Players can wield divine power to defeat mythological foes, ranging from giants up to gods, and it will be an exciting ride. It will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It is more expensive than the previous expansions.

What can fans expect from the next Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion in March?

What is Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, and when is it releasing?

On March 10, 2022, players will find Baldr, son of Odin, captured by Surtr, the fire giant. Eivor, as Odin, will embrace his fate as Ragnarok kicks off around them. This will see Odin diving into the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim to rescue Baldr.

While there is no power level requirement, it's recommended that players be level 340 or so to not struggle against the foes of Svartalfheim in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

However, players that purchase the DLC between December 13, 2021, and April 9, 2022, will immediately receive some in-game rewards. The Dellingr's Envoy Raven Skin, Havardr Lynx Mount, the Twilight Gear Set, and the Algurnir Dane Axe Weapon.

The next expansion has players controlling the All-Father, Odin (Image via Ubisoft)

This expansion does cost 39.99, which is significantly more expensive when compared to the previous Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla expansions. The expansion will be here in a couple of months and promises some truly epic encounters.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is also not included in the Season Pass, so it must be purchased separately. There is no word on another Season Pass as of now, but if players want to tackle Eivor's latest adventure, they have to get it separately.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was initially released on November 10, 2022, and has players controlling Eivor Varindottir, a Viking raider doing battle with the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. This upcoming DLC will have the player walk among gods and giants, will wield divine powers, and could have players witness the Ragnarok of Norse myth.

Ragnarok means “Doom of the Gods” and is the end of the world of gods and men. Giants and demons will attack the gods, but the gods will fall valiantly in battle. Whether or not that will be seen in the upcoming DLC remains to be seen, but developers have said it’s the most ambitious expansion in the franchise’s history.

