How does Skill Tree and Abilities work in Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Set in modern Japan, Ghostwire: Tokyo accompanies players through the streets of Shibuya as Akito and KK confront the myriad of paranormal entities released into the open world by Hannya.

In extracting and sealing spirits, players can use Ethereal Weaving, which allows them to derive energy from ether to combat spirits.

Players are expected to strategize with the various attacking elements, weapons and special talismans to fend off all the malignant spirits they encounter. With the help of the lost souls of Shibuya, Akito and KK embark on a journey to save Tokyo from the clutches of Hannya in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

During Bethesda's recent showcase of Ghostwire: Tokyo, Sportskeeda Esports was provided an early look into the game. Mentioned in detail are the various skills and abilities available to players in-game.

Ghostwire: Tokyo's Ethereal Weaving and its Skill Tree explained

Abilities

Due to the supernatural nature of Akito's foes, players cannot use normal weapons to fight. The primary mode of combat in Ghostwire: Tokyo involves Ethereal Weaving, a technique that utilizes hand gestures to shape the player's supernatural energy during combat.

With their ether reserves, players can release three different forms of energy during combat: wind, water, and fire.

Wielding fire energy during combat in Ghostwire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wind energy is the most basic form of attack. It works similar to a weapon, allowing players to shoot bursts of energy onto their foes. Water energy can knock opponents down and deal considerable damage to a wide area at short range.

Fire attacks cause severe damage to enemies and can be potent in clearing masses of otherworldly spirits. Players also have access to earth energy to guard them against enemy attack.

Players can extract the core of their enemies to eliminate them faster (Image via Sportskeeda)

A key feature in Ghostwire: Tokyo allows players to deal massive damage to their opponents after their cores are exposed. Once the enemies are exhausted with regular and charged attacks, the player can extract their cores to take them out in a single blow.

Additionally, players have access to an array of unique items such as a bow and special talismans, all of which guide them on their journey across Shibuya.

Skill Tree

Ghostwire: Tokyo provides players the option to enhance their abilities and equipment using Skill Points which they can earn by defeating foes and clearing various objectives in-game.

As players delve into the streets of Shibuya, they are likely to encounter occult beings that are beyond the reach of their abilities. In that regard, the Skill Tree caters to improving each of the player's abilities.

Skill Tree on Ghostwire Tokyo (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Skill Tree has layers of progression for each player's ether-induced abilities, such as wind, water and fire. This method can also upgrade Akito's quiver and other special talismans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ghostwire Tokyo will be released for Playstation 5 and PC on March 25, 2022. Although confirmed as a timed console exclusive on PS5, Xbox Game Studios expects Ghostwire Tokyo to reach Xbox consoles within a year of release.

Edited by Srijan Sen