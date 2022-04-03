5 best legendary melee weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

2K Games just released Tiny Tina's Wonderlands a few days back as the 6th installment of the Borderlands series. Like its predecessors, players get to build their characters by choosing from one of the six character classes. The game puts significant emphasis on loot and collectibles alongside weapons.

Gamers venture into a world full of quests, loot, and random encounters with many different environments and dive into Tiny Tina's latest Bunkers & Badasses campaign.

Best legendary melee weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Legendary weapons are scarce to find in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Each time players eliminate an enemy or open a chest, they are met with an explosion of colors that determine that particular item's quality. The orange color indicates the presence of Legendary items, which are extremely rare and cause more damage than any conventional weapon.

Here are some of the best Legendary weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

1) Goblin Pickaxe

The Goblin Pickaxe is one of the most useful legendary melee weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Players have to be extremely lucky to get their hands on the Goblin Pickaxe, as it possesses a unique perk that makes it so valuable. Players will be able to generate as much Gold as possible with this legendary melee weapon.

Players can use this Gold to buy various weapons and other gadgets from vending machines dispersed across the map. Goblin Pickaxe can extract Gold from enemies when players successfully strike goblins, goobers, and goons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

2) Slammin’ Salmon of Mirth

Slammin' Salmon of Mirth is one of the most unique-looking legendary melee weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The weapon looks like an expired fish with cartoony crossed-out eyes indicating its death. Manufactured by Bonk, the legendary weapon has impressive damage of 344 with critical damage of 100%.

A quick attack speed of 1.13/s makes it ideal for players to use in fast-paced combat. The main ability of Slammin' Salmon of Mirth, "How's That Taste?!", offers an increased 10% melee damage but slows down attack speed by 20%. The fish also helps players enhance their gunshots' power by 44.4% after they successfully strike the enemies with the legendary weapon.

3) Frying Pan

Frying Pan is one of the legendary melee weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and has been inspired by PUBG’s overpowered frying pan. Players might not want to use it as an attacking tool because of its low damage, but defensively, it is one of the best legendary melee weapons in the game.

Frying Pan offers reduced damage of 90% from all incoming projectiles if players are hit from behind. The Frying Pan is also capable of deflecting 15% of the bullets while they are holstered. Players can try to farm Master Tonhammer to get their hands on the Frying Pan.

4) Wailing Banshee

Players can get their hands on the Wailing Banshee in the Weepwild Dankness area if they are lucky enough. The legendary melee weapon is a two-handed bone-crushing sword capable of easily slicing through enemies. Players can also use Wailing Banshee to throw projectiles at enemies at great speed.

With insane damage of 1626 and a quick attack speed of 0.87/s, it is one of the most lethal melee weapons in the game. The legendary bonus attack of Wailing Banshee creates up to 3 projectiles to successfully hit the target and cause 50% damage. Using the Legendary effect also increases the Melee damage by 20% and decreases the attack speed by 10%.

5) Ragnarok

Ragnarok is another excellent legendary melee weapon manufactured by Torgue. It might not be the most powerful melee weapon in the game, but what caught gamers’ attention is the blade of energy that oozes out when players swing it. The legendary effect, “I really like the slime jellies,” increases the critical chances of the players by 10% and enhances the critical damage by 20%.

During the Legendary effect, the Melee attacks fire a ranged projectile that deals Melee Damage and attaches a sticky bomb that explodes after a duration. Its excellent attacking speed helps players to react quickly and causes damage to multiple enemies simultaneously.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar