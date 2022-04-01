5 legendary weapons to get early in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Despite the fact that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a spinoff of the famed Borderlands franchise, the game still allows players to spend hours hunting for an almost infinite supply of loot. Naturally, not all the stuff in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is made equal, just as it is in the core Borderlands games.

When a player kills an opponent or opens a chest, they are met by a colorful explosion that reflects the item's quality (and relative power level). The orange "Legendary" items frequently rise to the top of the rarity list, allowing gamers to quickly recognize which treasure they should prioritize.

Because every weapon and spell in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, even legendaries, have prefixes and suffixes that change their stats, not every item fits every playstyle.

Legendary weapons to get early in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

5) Masterwork Handbow

The Masterwork Handbow in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a simple sidearm that does a lot of damage, but it's hampered by a long reload animation and a ridiculous one-bolt clip. On the other hand, this gun flashes when it makes a critical hit. Not only does the weapon do a lot of critical damage, but after players strike a critical hit, six additional bolts miraculously ricochet towards the nearest target.

Additionally, each critical strike returns the wasted ammunition (which eliminates the need to reload). When the critical hit chance is maxed out, the Masterwork Handbow becomes an "everlasting mobstopper" weapon that deals death as rapidly as players can fan the hammer.

Because this weapon is made of Black Powder, it has the potential for its rounds to bounce off of adversaries and harm nearby enemies. Players will be able to hit numerous enemies with a single shot due to this.

4) Goblin Pickaxe

Tiny Tina's Wonderland adds melee weapons to the Borderlands concept, which come in various rarities, exactly like the game's firearms. One of the game's early legendary melee weaponry was created as one of the greatest overall weapons in the game in an apparent attempt to make a positive first impression on the makers.

The weapon's powerful bonus, which causes gold to stream out of the opponent anytime players land a hit, contributes significantly to such a theme.

Picking up that gold boosts the player's movement speed and the pace at which their actions and skills recover. That advantage stacks up to five times, meaning the more gold players accumulate, the faster they advance. Most players have reported discovering this weapon atop Pigwart's body, the boss of Mount Craw's Ancient Obelisk.

3) Lil K’s Bread Slicer

The majority of assault guns in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are quite basic. Players utilize them to fire a continuous stream of shots, and if those rounds miss, they waste a little amount of ammo. Lil K's Bread Slicer disagrees with this fundamental layout.

Each Rioting Lil K'S Bread Slicer shot uses three saw blades. Each can deliver 119 damage, allowing players to drain 357 HP from their opponent. Stoker is the manufacturer of this weapon. This manufacturer produces weapons with a rapid rate of fire. The Rioting Lil K'S Bread Slicer in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a firing rate of 6.37s despite not being an SMG. This allows players to destroy their opponents easily.

2) Reign of Arrows

Shotguns are close-range weapons that specialize in burst damage in most shooters. However, because Tiny Tina's Wonderlands makes each weapon as mystical as mechanical, some legendary shotguns defy expectations altogether.

The Reign of Arrows is one of the game's least efficient weapons in terms of ammunition use. Six shotgun rounds are consumed for each shot, and the weapon may only store six shells at a time.

Any enemy that remains in the Reign of Arrows' area of impact is progressively ripped apart by dangerous shards, and because players may fire the weapon many times, they can overlap the arrows for longer, more deadly traps. It's likely that enemies will run out of health before players do.

1) White Rider of the Wind

The White Rider of the Wind is another SMG in our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands legendary weapons list. Players will come across adversaries in the game wearing heavy armor at times. Dahila manufactures the White Rider SMG. This company is recognized for creating firearms with many firing modes.

These are difficult to take down since players must first break their opponent's defenses. Players will be able to take them down with ease if they have the White Rider in their hands. The White Rider is an SMG that is particularly efficient against armor, according to the weapon's official specs. It may pierce through it and assist players in fast-breaking down the enemy's resistance.

The weapon shoots a beam at its intended targets. Players may activate the dual-beam mode, which shoots two beams simultaneously against two different adversaries. When facing a bunch of enemies, this can be useful. The magazine capacity of the SMG is 27 shots. Its precision, set at 80%, is likewise outstanding.

Edited by Srijan Sen