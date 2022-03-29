5 best Legendary weapons and spells in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

As with all Borderlands games, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a plethora of guns to choose from. Virtually every enemy explodes into ammo clips, health pickups, and guns. In addition to the various rarities of loot drops, there are also Legendary weapons to consider.

These weapons are the opinion of the writer and may vary from player to player. They won’t always be easy to find or farm, but it’s worth it to find these Legendary weapons when it comes to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Not all of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands’ legendary items can be farmed

It’s entirely likely that the full list of Legendary items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have not even been found yet. There are so many for each slot, including wards, spells, rings, and guns. When it comes to these items, some of them may be world drops and may not be farmable.

That means that any enemy in the game can drop them, so Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players will need luck/items to find them.

All of these weapons have a purpose and are incredibly powerful, game-changing pieces of weaponry in the game. As stated, these are all subjective, and some players won’t care for certain types of guns, as they don’t work for their builds/gameplay.

Legendary gear tends to offer powerful, special abilities that players can’t get anywhere else, and it appears that many of them can also feature a variety of prefixes and suffixes, which grant extra power as all other guns do.

The best weapons of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

White Rider

Goblin Pickaxe

Lil K'S Bread Slicer

Shadowfire

Apex

5) Reign of Arrows (Shotgun)

Personally, this writer isn’t very fond of Shotguns, preferring SMGs and Pistols. But when it comes to legendary shotguns, Reign of Arrows is an incredible item. When the player needs to get up close and in person, look no further.

What makes it stand out is that it fires all six shots in its magazine in one trigger pull, and each of the shots can do 460 damage. It’s amazing when it comes to clearing waves of enemies out.

It also has a special ability, to fire arrows in a circle. Every enemy within the circle gets damaged, making it yet another reason why this gun stands out.

It isn’t clear where this is farmed; some have said Chaos Chamber, while others say it’s a world drop.

4) Goblin Pickaxe (Melee)

Melee feels incredibly satisfying in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and there are quite a few useful Legendary weapons. When it comes to melee, though, this writer’s favorite weapon has to be the Goblin Pickaxe. This particular weapon rewards the player for using it.

Each hit spawns gold, so not only does the player deal damage to their enemies, but they also get paid for it. As the player picks up gold that drops, their movement speed increases, Spell Cooldown lowers, and the Action Skill Cooldown rate also lowers.

A fantastic co-op weapon as well, the Goblin Pickaxe is farmed at Mount Craw’s “Ancient Obelisk” by fighting Pigwart.

3) Lil K’s Bread Slicer (Assault Rifle)

Assault Rifles are awesome in this game, and the Bread Slicer is no exception. Lil K’s Bread Slicer uses three ammo per shot but fires a trio of saw blades. They each hit for about 119 damage, and it has a fantastic magazine (66).

With high accuracy and an incredibly high rate of fire (6.37s), it’s going to absolutely melt foes. The saws can also hit multiple targets, since they keep going and bounce off of the ground or walls.

Sadly, it’s a World Drop, so it cannot simply be farmed when it comes to boss encounters. Some have said it drops in Haunted Castle, however.

2) Shadowfire (SMG)

Shadowfire is a powerful SMG with a high rate of fire (6.37) and has decent accuracy. While it has strange spray patterns, with practice it is devastating.

The gun shoots explosive balls that explode into a pillar of hellfire. If an enemy is hit or killed by it, the next shot is faster. When it reloads, it’s essentially a dark magic grenade.

Sadly, the only place it is known to drop right now is the Chaos Chamber, but it could also be a world drop.

1) Masterwork Handbow (Pistol)

While this particular Tiny Tina's Wonderlands pistol only has one bolt in the clip at a time, it really stands out when it lands a critical hit. It already does incredible damage, but when a critical hit is landed, the ammo is refunded - so no need to reload.

On top of that, it also makes six more bolts magically fire and ricochet towards the enemy that received the critical hit. This is what makes the gun so incredible. Players that build for critical hits or are skilled at landing headshots will no doubt find this to be one of the best weapons in the game for clearing out groups of foes.

The ideal place to farm it is Shrine Piece - Grindanna, so it has a place to go to seek it out.

There are incredible weapons all over Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, from Ragnarok, Queen’s Cry, Carrouser, Frying Pan and so many more. Each weapon will no doubt appeal to some, but the above weapons are a great place to start when it comes to hunting down incredible weapons in the game.

