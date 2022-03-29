Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: what are Shift Codes and how to redeem them?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has brought a host of things, with some being from the older games. Gearbox's latest product is a spinoff of Borderlands games built in a new setting. While there are certain new elements in the latest Tiny Tina game, it retains some of the great features of mainstream Borderlands games. One of them involves having plenty of weapons and equipment, and there are different ways to obtain them. However, the easiest way to get them is to use SHIFT codes.

Weapons and equipment in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands come in different rarities. While players can easily obtain the more common items, the legendary items are the most sought after. Although getting these is easier said than done, SHIFT codes are a great help. Hence, it is essential for the players to know when these codes will arrive and how to redeem them.

Redeeming SHIFT codes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers a lot of bonus loot

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, like Borderlands games, are a mix of traditional and live service games. Gearbox has plans to release more content in the upcoming days as part of its Season Pass. SHIFT codes keep the players engaged with the game.

Gearbox gives out SHIFT codes in a routine manner to the players. These keys help players earn different in-game items ranging from guns to armor. These items are sometimes handed out directly to the players. Alternatively, these codes hand out keys that open boxes that give different goodies.

All SHIFT codes that are released for the game are valid for a limited time. The validity period varies from one code to another. If a player doesn't redeem a code in the stipulated time, it will expire. Hence, it's paramount for them to know how to redeem the codes once they're out.

SHIFT codes can be redeemed in two ways

Gearbox offers the chance for players to redeem the codes in a couple of ways. First, once players collect the code, they can redeem it on Gearbox's website. Alternately, they can do the same within the game.

To redeem it in the game, players will need to head over to the social tab in the game. After that, players will need to go to SHIFT, where the code can be redeemed to unlock the rewards. Players will need a SHIFT account to redeem SHIFT codes using either of the two methods.

SHIFT codes are precious

SHIFT codes give out keys that can be used to unlock different boxes. These boxes hand out different loot to players, which can be used in the game. If Tiny Tina's Wonderlands follows the loot patterns of previous Borderlands games, there could be legendary items in the boxes.

Since the codes are also available for free, players can get free attempts at obtaining a legendary item without playing or spending money.

How to get more SHIFT codes?

Gearbox hands out SHIFT codes from time to time. The best thing for players to do is to follow the related accounts on Twitter. While official Twitter accounts are recommended, there are also unofficial ones. These accounts keep track of the critical information associated with the SHIFT codes.

