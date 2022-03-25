Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHIFT Codes (March 2022): What they are and how to redeem

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is finally out. The much-anticipated looter shooter from Gearbox Software has seen nothing but praise from fans and critics alike. In celebration of this launch, company founder Randy Pitchford shared the very first SHIFT Code for the newly launched FPS/RPG game.

Randy Pitchford @DuvalMagic

Theydies and Gentlethems, I present your very first SHiFT code for a free Skeleton Key in Wonderlands:

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH

Redeem in-game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com. Expires on March 31.

Good luck, and Happy Fate Making!

#skeletonkey #TinyTinasWonderlands

This grants players one Skeleton Key for in-game use. Newcomers to the series might be wondering what they are and how they work. Here's all you need to know.

SHIFT account service is available in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands too

What is SHIFT?

Gearbox's SHIFT is a loyalty rewards service. This allows Gearbox to keep the community engaged by granting them free goodies over the duration of a game's lifespan, and even after the initial hype has subsided. The publisher occasionally hands out SHIFT codes to fans via their official social media; these codes grant items for use in-game, like cosmetics, Keys and loot (including weapons).

Players have to ensure they redeem the Skeleton Key (x1) code for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands before March 21, 2022, or else it will expire. Expired codes can no longer be redeemed.

How to redeem SHIFT Codes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Note that players will first need to register for a SHIFT account and log in.

SHIFT grants exciting loot (Image via Gearbox)

Following that, they can either redeem codes in-game or on the Gearbox website. For the in-game method, go to the Social Tab, then SHIFT, where the code can be redeemed (the code is listed in the Mail section).

What do the Keys do?

Known as Golden Keys in the Borderlands games, they are redeemed at a unique chest that grants a random assortment of loot. In Borderlands 3, these could even include legendary rarity items. In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, they are called Skeleton Keys.

How to get more SHIFT codes?

Official Borderlands-related accounts like Randy Pitchford's Twitter handle (@DuvalMagic) or unofficial accounts like @dgSHiFTCodes are the go-to places for any upcoming codes.

The latest entry in the Bunkers & Badasses universe of Borderlands is now available for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

