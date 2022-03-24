What is the expected time to beat Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

The next expansive Borderlands adventure, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, is on the way and it brings everything fans can expect from the franchise. While the actual completion time will vary for each player, there is an average that other outlets are coming up with, when it comes to the game’s completion.

So, how long should it take for players to finish Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands after its launch?

How long should it take to finish Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands may not be quite as long as some previous entries into the franchise, but it brings a completely new spin on the Borderlands concept. After researching a variety of outlets, the consensus appears to come down to anywhere from 20 to 30 hours of gameplay in the main game of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Players can expect an average of 25 hours of gameplay, and then there is obviously the open-end mode after that, which comes in the form of the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is a series of randomized trials, which will take an expected 25 to 30 minutes to complete.

These trials feature three randomized dungeon rooms where enemies need to be slain before players can move on. Then, there will be a mini-boss fight, three more rooms, and a main boss at the end. This will be the primary gameplay loop for players of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands after completing the main game.

This should ensure that each of these little adventures is different, with a never-ending variety of unique and powerful enemies as well as ways to get awesome loot. The developers have said that there are 60 level layouts, which should lead to plenty of different ways to play the game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022, and will bring intense, fantasy gameplay to the Borderlands world. With this title, players can go on an adventure similar to Dungeons & Dragons, with the Borderlands flavor fans have come to know and love.

With six character classes and the ability to dual-class, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands should ideally offer endless ways to play, whether solo or with friends online, thanks to full crossplay that will be available at launch.

Depending on how much time players spend on gameplay, grinding, or exploration, they can expect anywhere from 20 to 30 hours of gameplay, with an average of 25 hours. This could definitely be extended by frequent multiplayer adventures with friends.

