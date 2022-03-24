What are the reviews for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands saying?

Reviews for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are finally flooding in, with many critics giving it a favorable review and score. However, players will still have to wait a bit more before they too can enjoy the fun the game provides.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands officially releases on March 25, 2022. The game is launching on multiple platforms from last-gen and current-gen, such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

It’s being developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. The game follows a similar formula to Gearbox Software’s Borderlands series but with a fantasy twist.

This wasn’t the first time Gearbox Software ventured into fantasy with Borderlands. Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep DLC for Borderlands 2 was very popular among fans. Many praised the fun writing and story, especially Ashly Burch returning as Tiny Tina.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doubles down on that idea in a standalone spin-off. Here’s what reviewers have to say about the game.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands reviews are mostly positive

For the most part, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is gaining a favorable score across many popular outlets. Emily Morrow at Digital Trends gave it a 4 out of 5 stars, expressing that the game is “the freshest that Borderlands has felt in years,” specifically praising its spellcasting and melee combat. Morrow said:

“Borderlands fans and tabletop game enthusiasts, in particular, will find a lot to love here. Even if you’re not a longtime fan, there really is something for everyone to enjoy in Tina’s latest adventure.”

Andrew Reiner at Game Informer was equally impressed by the game’s imagination and how the “story flow works incredibly well” in conjunction with the player. He rated it a 9.5 out of 10. Reiner said:

“It’s a love letter to on-the-spot creativity and friends enjoying each other’s company in a make-believe world.”

Over on YouTube, Ralph Panebianco of Skill Up, who canned Borderlands 3’s writing and humor, enjoyed Wonderlands far more than Borderlands 3. Panebianco stated:

“Now, I don’t want to oversell how much Tiny Tina's Wonderlands revitalizes the Borderlands formula because it’s not transformative, but I found it’s been more than enough to make me really enjoy this. In fact, I’ve enjoyed it a lot more than I enjoyed Borderlands 3, and I actually like Borderlands 3.”

Other notable publications' ratings for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

IGN - 8/10

PC Gamer - 70/100

Gamesradar+ - 4/5

GameSpot - 7/10

Destructoid - 8/10

Games Revolution - 6/10

Gaming Trend - 90/100

While not every review was glowing in nature, the worst scores never fall below an average score. Those in question feel the game treads familiar ground too often despite the fantasy theme. Others call out its humor that doesn’t always seem to land.

However, for the most part, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands received great reviews, many of which grade it above average. It takes the Borderlands formula and breathes new life into it.

