All legendary weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands brings one of the best things from the Borderlands games - a massive range of weapons and equipment. Borderlands games are famous for the vast amount of peculiar weapons that players can use. Not only do these weapons vary in their base nature, but they also have unique effects.

The best of the lot are the legendary weapons with a host of unique effects exclusive to them. There's a complete list of legendary weapons of different types found in the game.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a spinoff of the main Borderlands series. The game was announced a long time back following the first part. While there are specific differences from the mainstream series, FPS-styled shooting combined with strange weapons has stayed constant.

Disclaimer: Some names are hard to decipher between prefix and suffix, and might be different in the actual game.

Complete list of all the legendary weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

In this list, players can find all the legendary weapons in the game. However, there are chances that some weapons are yet to be discovered. It's also likely that new legendary weapons will be added in the future.

Legendary Assault Rifles

Lil K's Bread Slicer (Stoker)

Manual Transmission (Stoker)

Legendary SMGs

Borea's Breath (Feriore)

Blazing Volley (Hyperius)

Fragment Rain (Feriore)

Shadowfire (Feriore)

White Rider (Dahlia)

Wizard's Pipe (Hyperius

Legendary Pistols

Apex (Dahlia)

Boniface's Soul (Feriore)

Masterwork Handbow (Blackpowder)

Perceiver of the Peak (Dahlia)

Queen's Cry (Stoker)

Legendary Sniper Rifles

Aphotic Antique Greatbow (Hyperius)

Dry'l's Fury (Stoker)

Gloomy Carrouser (Blackpowder)

Practiced Envy (Blackpowder)

Legendary Shotguns

Crossblade of Discipline (Blackpowder)

Reign of Arrows (Blackpowder)

Legendary Rocket Launchers

Cannonballer (Torgue)

Legendary Spells

Sawblades (Wyrdweaver)

Skullantir

Threads of Fate (Arken)

Twister (Conjura)

Barrelmaker (Arken)

Buffmeister (Miraculum)

Gelatinous Cube of Eminence (Conjura)

Inflammation of the Marked (Wyrdweaver)

Legendary Melee weapons

Diamondguard Sword (Swifft)

Fatebreaker (Valora)

Frying Pan (Bonk)

Goblin Pickaxe (Kleave)

Ragnarok (Torgue)

Slammin' Salmon of Mirth (Bonk)

Snake Stick (Kleave)

Spellblade (Swifft)

Twin Soul (Swifft)\

This is a complete set of legendary weapons of different kinds in the game. Of course, the entire equipment list doesn't stop here, as players have a different variety of items common to the Borderlands games.

Shields add an extra layer of protection over the base health of a player. Amulets and Rings have different buffs, which are extremely useful. Finally, the armors come first in the line of fire in a gunfight.

Finding legendary items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands may not be the most straightforward task. However, the items are worth the effort and can make a player's journey easier.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan