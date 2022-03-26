Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: 10 best tips & tricks to keep in mind

There's a lot to take in when it comes to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for new players. There are class builds to try, challenges to seek out and overcome, and monsters to slaughter on the way to defeating the Dragon Lord.

There are always valuable tips and tricks to know when going into a game like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands that the game may not always clue the player in. With these tips in mind, the adventure might be a bit easier.

The world of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is filled with danger

Much of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will feel familiar, as it's built upon what Borderlands players are already familiar with. However, there are changes and differences, so they aren't entirely identical.

The player's ultimate goal is to get through Tiny Tina's "Bunkers & Badasses" campaign, and whether a player does it alone or with friends, there's no shortage of challenges and rewards.

These tips should help players get a handle on what they're doing, get them ready to challenge the Dragon Lord and make sure he doesn't conquer the Wonderlands once and for all. It's a dangerous mission, but it's filled with excitement, fun, and, best of all, loot.

1) Keep a high-capacity weapon on hand for Death Saves

There's nothing wrong with a good sniper rifle or shotgun in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but it's an excellent idea to keep something like a submachine gun on hand. Any weapon with a large magazine and a quick reload time will work fine.

Always pack a gun with a large magazine for dangerous situations (Image via Gearbox)

When players lose all of their health, they go into “Death Save”, where they have to fight to stay alive. Killing an enemy will bring the player back, and in these situations, a sniper rifle isn’t necessarily going to be the right tool for the job. That’s when a solid machine gun can be the difference between life and death.

2) Use the High Ground whenever possible

Obi-Wan Kenobi had the right idea when he talked about the importance of the high ground. This will help players if they’re overwhelmed and want to pick off foes one at a time, but it can also help reveal secrets.

It allows the player to see loot, collectibles, health/ammo drops, etc. The high ground is scenic and also advantageous.

3) Don’t forget about SHIFT Codes

Like in the previous Borderlands adventures, SHIFT codes grant free gear to players. These originally came in the form of Golden Keys and unlocked various valuable items.

The same can be done in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, where players can use the Golden Keys on Golden Chests. These can reward incredible, rare weapons, armor, and more.

4) Overworld chests respawn after reloading the game

Trying to maximize possible loot or need more money? They may not drop a ton of money, but players can exit the game and reload back in to open them more times.

This also applies to breakable items like crates, so players will be able to stock up if necessary. Special items and shortcuts will remain, so no fear there.

5) Weapons cannot be dropped in the Overworld, but can in encounters

Inventory management is the bane of any adventurer. However, for some reason, players cannot drop weapons on the ground in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands unless they're in an encounter, anyway.

Players who have too much stuff on hand may choose to drop unwanted items, but make sure this is done in a safe part of an encounter.

6) Pick a gun-type or two, and stick to those if possible

The Blacksmith is very useful, but it can get quite costly (Image via Gearbox)

The Blacksmith in Brighthoof can upgrade a weapon’s ammo capacity, but doing this for all weapon types will get incredibly expensive. It’s best to stick to upgrading a couple of weapon types and use them whenever possible. It’s not always easy since gear is random, but for primary weapons, find a few that work and stick to those.

7) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features a Ping Mechanic

It’s fun to get into voice chat with friends and talk about what’s going on in the game. However, that’s not always an option. Thankfully, the game features a Ping system for players to communicate without getting into Discord or other voice chats. This is done with the X key on PC or the Emote Wheel (Z key).

8) You don’t have to fight everything in the game

Sometimes players want to go somewhere or get to a sidequest objective without fighting every enemy in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. With that in mind, it's helpful to know that a player doesn't have to fight every enemy.

Sure, EXP and loot are great but remember that fast travel exists, or the player can just run past enemies to get where they're trying to go.

9) Don’t forget the Lost Loot machine

Izzy’s Fizzies in Brighthoof has a truly spectacular piece of technology: the Lost Loot machine. This machine picks up the loot the player leaves behind, so it’s an excellent idea after completing a quest to come back to it and see what was forgotten. It’s also a good idea to invest some time upgrading it. That will increase the loot it can hold and could be a real lifesaver.

10) No matter what build a player is using, Constitution is still the most important

Several builds in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands require specific stats to make the player's damage shine. However, do not forget the most important stat in the game: Constitution.

Constitution is tied to the player's maximum HP and their Ward. Wards are easily broken in the early going, after all. Don't dump all points into Constitution, but remember that having plenty of HP is key to success.

There’s so much to know about this game, but these tips should give players a head start when it comes to knowledge. One cannot be too prepared when going into the dangerous Wonderlands.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar