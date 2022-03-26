Tiny Tina's Wonderland guide: How to play multipayer with friends

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is finally here, with its quirky humor, fun fantasy elements, and Borderlands goodness. Of course, the game is fun as a single-player experience, but having a friend join can make it so much better.

Co-op has always been an appreciated feature in the Borderlands series. And it's clear Gearbox Software left no stone unturned. There's local co-op and cross-play with other systems, including PlayStation.

So, grab a copy of the game, make a few friends, and jump straight into multiplayer.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Playing co-op

How to enable cross-play

With cross-play enabled, you'll have the option to play with others from platforms like PC, Xbox, Stadia, and PlayStation. Sony finally loosened the reins a bit on cross-play, at least for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

The option is available from the start, but if you skipped the choice, here's what you do to enable cross-play:

Step 1 : Create and sign in to your SHiFT account.

: Create and sign in to your SHiFT account. Step 2 : Open the pause menu and select the Network and Social tab on the right end.

: Open the pause menu and select the Network and Social tab on the right end. Step 3 : Under the General section, just below Group Privacy, you'll see Cross-Play. Use the navigation buttons to select Yes or No.

: Under the General section, just below Group Privacy, you'll see Cross-Play. Use the navigation buttons to select Yes or No. Step 4: Invite friends to join your game, provided you've befriended them via SHiFT.

Adjusting Group Privacy alters who can join. For example, if you don't mind strangers joining your games, choose Open to Public. If you prefer to invite people, select Invite Only. However, this does not mean friends can join whenever they want.

Lastly, you'll be able to experience cross-play right from the very beginning. This is great if you'd like to play through the entire game, start to finish, with a friend (or three).

How to play local co-op

Another option friends should consider is local co-op or "couch" co-op. It's a specific type of cooperation that allows two or more people to play a game on one TV and one console.

So long as those in question have enough controllers and the game supports it. The Borderlands series having couch co-op has been a standard feature, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands isn't any different.

In the case of Wonderlands, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One support two-player local co-op. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S support four-player local co-op.

Simply start up the game, plug in another controller, and play.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer