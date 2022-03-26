Every available class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a wonderfully fun fantasy RPG/FPS hybrid akin to what players have experienced in Borderlands. But the game is different enough to stand out on its own.

However, one thing that is the same is that there are numerous classes to choose from, each one having different passive and active abilities to aid them in battle. Here are all six of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes available:

Every class that players can choose from in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Every class in Tiny Tina's Wonderland will approach the game slightly differently. Even though, at their core, every class can wield guns and rain bullets down from afar, there is so much more to combat than that.

Therefore, certain builds will work better for certain playstyles, just as certain guns work better for certain playstyles. Here are the differences between each of the six classes available:

1) Stabbomancer

The Stabbomancer is a type of class for players that prefer being sneaky. Akin to a thief or rogue class, characters will be able to stealth into the shadows and ambush their unsuspecting play with critical hits.

The Stabbomancer gains an increased critical hit chance, which can help them deal hefty damage. They can also use their Ghost Blade ability to deal AoE melee damage.

2) Spore Warden

For players who want to stay at the range but have a friend along for the ride, the Spore Warden is for them. They have a unique mushroom pet that helps them out in combat, dealing poison damage to them to help the player defeat their foes.

In addition, they can use an Ethereal Bow to shoot seven arrows at once with their Barrage Skill and summon cyclones to damage foes with the spell Blizzard.

3) Brr-zerker

For Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players who want to be in the thick of things, this melee class does exactly what it sounds like in the name: a cold damage-based melee class that excels in close-range combat.

Brr-zerkers can become enraged, dealing frost damage on hit, and can also become a pain tornado with the Dreadwind spell. They can also leap into combat to get right into the action.

4) Graveborn

The Graveborn is a class for players who don't mind having a little bit of risk vs. reward. For those not afraid of wagering a little HP, the class excels in dealing damage at the cost of life.

Also boasting a pet called a Demi-Lich, this class can excel at punishing enemies all across the battlefield by paying life but then gaining it back using leeching abilities. Risky play can be rewarded with insane damage.

5) Spellshot

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands who want to play the mage and dish out pain with spells should pick the Spellshot. Able to equip two spells at once using the Ambi-dextrous ability, players can alternate between guns and spells, gaining a stacking damage buff on reloads and spell casts.

In a pinch, players can also use Polymorph to change enemies into sheep to be able to take a breather.

6) Clawbringer

For players who want to be on the front lines and have access to a pretty sweet wyvern companion that breathes fire, the Clawbringer is for them.

Boasting a lot of fire and lightning blends for damage and sporting a pet and a hammer, players will usually find themselves in the heart of the fight. Able to dish it out and provide support with their wyvern, this is a versatile class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha