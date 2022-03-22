Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Graveborn class overview

The upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to transport players to the perilous lands of the Wonderlands. It is a fantasy-themed FPS/RPG hybrid that follows in the footsteps of the Borderlands series from Gearbox Software. Before players can dig right into it, they must choose a starting class out of six choices for their Fatemaker.

These cover a variety of playstyles that fans can take advantage of thanks to the multi-class system. This feature allows mixing to classes to avail of any synergies between the two that would be handy during combat. This article will take a look at the Graveborn class.

Befriend death as the Graveborn in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Graveborns are described as acolytes who are experts of the occult and dabble in Dark Magic (the game's new element that is pretty much the Lifesteal attribute from older Borderlands titles). They also gamble with health points (HP), sacrificing it for damage buffs. This also makes them some of the most challenging classes to use.

This explains their efficiency with Dark Magic as well as Kill Skills (buffs that activate on killing enemies), since the latter can keep HP up and the former can synergize with other skills for more damage. They're also accompanied by a friendly Demi-Lich that aids them in combat.

1) Class Feat

Just your average cursed demon (Image via Gearbox Software)

As mentioned, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Graveborns rely on their Demi-Lich Companion to support their high-risk, high-reward playstyle. This floating demon deals Dark Magic damage to enemies. It can also cast a homing Hellish Blast when its owner uses a spell, dealing the same element damage as that spell. Similar to the Spore Warden's Mushroom Companion, any damage increases to the Fatemaker are also applied to the Demi-Lich.

2) Action Skills

The Action Skills of Graveborns (Image via Gearbox Software)

Graveborns possess two Action Skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Dire Sacrifice, as the name suggests, depletes a portion of the player's HP and applies Dark Magic status effects to enemies around them. The Graveborn also gains a damage buff proportional to the amount of sacrificed health.

Reaper of Bones heals the Fatemaker fully, grants Leech Efficiency, and deals bonus Dark Magic damage to enemies for a duration. However, this also causes the player's health to deplete rapidly. Dying causes them to become invulnerable and regain a small portion of health, after which the Action Skill resets.

3) Notable skills from the Skill Tree

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has many classes, but this might be one of the more unique choices. Note that the bracket specifies the number of points that go into the relevant skill.

Faithful Thralls (0/3): The Fatemaker deals bonus damage for every Companion they have. Companion Respawn Rate is increased (the pets respawn faster on death due to a shorter timer).

(0/3): The Fatemaker deals bonus damage for every Companion they have. Companion Respawn Rate is increased (the pets respawn faster on death due to a shorter timer). Dark Hydra (0/3): Chance to summon a Dark Hydra Companion that deals Dark Magic ability damage to nearby enemies for a duration.

(0/3): Chance to summon a Dark Hydra Companion that deals Dark Magic ability damage to nearby enemies for a duration. Dread Covenant (0/1): A portion of the damage taken by the Fatemaker is redirected to the Demi-Lich. When the Fatemaker reaches one health, they immediately restore health, sacrificing the Demi-Lich. This skill has a long cooldown.

(0/1): A portion of the damage taken by the Fatemaker is redirected to the Demi-Lich. When the Fatemaker reaches one health, they immediately restore health, sacrificing the Demi-Lich. This skill has a long cooldown. Morhaim's Blessing (0./1): Casting a Spell automatically activates all of the Fatemaker's Kill Skills.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

