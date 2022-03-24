All Pre-order Bonuses and Special Edition rewards for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

With Gearbox Software’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands set to officially drop tomorrow, fans of the Borderlands franchise are quite excited to finally get their hands on the latest spin-off.

With the title getting positive reviews across all platforms, many community members are looking to not just pre-order the game but invest in its Special Editions as well. The RPG offers a lot of bonuses for those who are pre-ordering the game or even looking to invest in one of its different editions.

This is quite customary for any Borderlands title, and it’s great to see Gearbox Software sticking to its traditions in offering players something extra in each edition of the title that they are looking to invest in.

So what are all the additional goodies and rewards that players will be able to get their hands on for every edition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

List of Special Edition and Pre-order bonuses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Here is a list of all the editions that players will be able to purchase for Tiny Tina’s Wponderlands and the subsequent free loot that they will be able to get for it.

1) Standard Edition

As the name itself suggests, the standard edition is the most basic out of the bunch that Gearbox Software is offering.

For its pre-order bonus, fans will be able to get their hands on the Golden Hero Armor pack, which will also be available for the other editions in the game, however, those will need to be pre-purchased.

The pack will not be available to players after the game officially drops.

2) Next Level Edition

The Next Level Edition is something that is reserved for the next generation of consoles, as it includes the full game optimized for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5. This edition, along with its gameplay, was the one that was shown during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase.

As for the rewards that it will provide, players will be able to look forward to the following loot:

A Legendary Weapon, The Apex

A Legendary Spell, Skullantir

Tyrant Attire Armor Preset (5 items)

Villain's Visage Face Preset (2 items)

Death's Head Makeup Pack (3 items)

Emperor of the Dead Banner Set (3 items)

Kwartz Hero Statue Material

3) The Chaotic Great Edition

This edition is available across all platforms and not only does it have an optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles, but versions of the title for PC, PS4, and Xbox One as well.

The Chaotic Great Edition will also come with the contents of the Standard and Next Level Edition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, along with customization items and the Season Pass.

Additionally, fans will also have the opportunity to get their hands on the Butt Stallion Pack, which will contain the following rewards:

Diamond Guard Armor Presets (3 items)

Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack (5 items)

Adamant Throne Banner Set (2 items)

Diamond Hero Statue Material

4) The Treasure Trove

The Treasure Trove is the collector’s edition which players will get to purchase separately. It does not contain the game, however, it's mainly for those who want to get their hands on the real-life goodies of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Unfortunately, this edition is limited as it depends on supply and demand, and not everyone will be able to get their hands on it.

The Treasure Trove box will come with the following items:

Butt Stallion Plush

Illustrated Tarot Cards

Standalone Bunkers & Badasses Module

Enamel Companion Pins

Butt Stallion’s Castle Papercraft Booklet

Cloth Wonderlands Map

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release date and pre-load time

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to have its official release tomorrow, and players will be able to boot the game at the following times:

For Consoles:

9:00 PM PDT (March 24)

12:00 AM EDT

12:00 AM GMT

12:00 AM AET

12:00 AM NZDT

For PC:

4:00 PM PDT (March 24)

7:00 PM EDT (March 24)

11:00 PM GMT (March 24)

10:00 AM AET

12:00 PM NZDT

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands pre-load is now live across all the platforms, and players who have pre-purchased the title will be able to download and install the game right now.

