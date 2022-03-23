Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release date, time, and platforms for all regions

As the last week of March arrives, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released worldwide. The upcoming FPS will be the latest game developed by Borderlands maker Gearbox. The table-top RPG is a spinoff of the Borderlands game, but make no mistake, it has enough of its own to keep the fans engaged.

The upcoming game will be a sequel to the earlier released game. Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, the first game, was part of Borderlands 2. The sequel will be a stand-alone game from the start and take players back to the fantastical world. With plenty of weapons to master, enemies to kill, and classes to level up, the journey for players is almost here.

All essential details related to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release

As mentioned above, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' release is almost here. The release date will depend on which part of the world the player will be in. It will also vary based on the player's platform.

If a player is on PC, the game will be released on March 25 if the player is in Singapore, India, Australia, Japan, etc. The game will be released for the UK and parts to its left on March 25. The release time will be 11:00 PM GMT/4:00 PDT on March 24.

If a player is on a console, the release dates and times are slightly different. The console version will be released on March 25 for the entire world, barring the western side of the United States and the majority of Canada.

The release time of the console's release also seems to be midnight in all regions (00:00). The only exception will be the Western Parts, where the game will be released at 9:00 PM PDT on March 24.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming on all major platforms. Gearbox has already announced that the game will be available for pre-orders through March 24. The game will be available exclusively on the Epic Games Store on PCs.

As for consoles, the game will be released on both older and next-generation consoles. The game will also be optimized for the next-generation consoles of Sony and Microsoft.

All three editions of the game are still available for pre-purchase as of writing. They come with bonus goodies upon pre-purchase. The Next-Level Edition at $70 and Chaotic Edition at $90 comes with extra items compared to the standard edition of $60.

There has been a lot of hype about the game since Gearbox announced it. With less than two days to go, fans worldwide are getting ready to play the exciting adventures of Tiny Tina once again.

