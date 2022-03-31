Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: 5 best multi-class builds

Upon reaching a certain point in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players will get the ability to multi-class. At that point, players can take on a secondary class, gain a new class name, and have access to two Class Feats.

Many of these have incredible synergy with one another, and it might feel like there’s really no wrong way to play. While this is true, some combos are just way more fun together than others.

Plenty of multi-class options in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There are many ways to play Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but the fact of the matter is that some builds are just better than others, while others are simply just a crazy amount of fun to play when it comes to solo play.

As far as the builds go in this game, the writer’s personal favorite is Graveborn/Spore Warden, for the maximum possible amount of companions to help fight. Players can also swap one of those for Clawbringer too, given that it has a Wyvern companion.

So it’s a very flexible game, but what stands out to the writer as the best? As always, this is subjective, and other players may have ideas on what works for them. As far as Hero Points go in these builds, pick stats that focus on the attributes you wind up needing.

Multi-class builds on offer

Clawbringer/Brr-Zerker

Graveborn/Spore Warden

Spellshot/Stabbomancer

Brr-Zerker/Graveborn

Spore Warden/Stabbomancer

5) Clawbringer/Brr-Zerker is melee madness

This is primarily a melee build, which might seem weird. After all, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has thousands of guns in it. However, the melee is really fun! Combining Brr-Zerker’s up-close fury, with the Clawbringer’s Wyvern, and ranged/melee attacks, you get something genuinely powerful.

It’s a pretty flexible build, where players can stay in swinging a sword, but may also want to consider having several close-range guns: SMG and Shotgun immediately come to mind. Players can unload a few shots, weaken an enemy and easily run in, smashing an opponent to bits.

4) Graveborn/Spore Warden is a companion swarm

Graveborn and Spore Warden are a no-brainer when it comes to playing solo. Companions might occasionally hover in front of the player, but having more sources of damage is never a bad thing. Players also have several passives to use to enhance their damage and health.

This combo grants the player a Demi-Lich companion and a Mushroom companion, but there’s more. Pair this with a gun that summons a Hydra on reload, and slap the Dark Hydra skill on it. Dark Hydra has a chance to summon a Dark Hydra on kill, making so many fights trivial.

3) Spellshot/Stabbomancer specializes in quick, incredible damage

Many of the fights in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can feel overwhelming, but what’s a solution to many enemies? That’s where this combo comes into play. Using Spellshot to effectively increase reload speed, increase fire rate, and get bonus damage is key.

The Stabbomancer then comes in, granting more melee attack and movement speed, other speed buffs, and perhaps best of all, dealing bonus damage if the player is moving. So staying on the move and obliterating things will feel significantly easier for a fast-paced player.

2) Brr-Zerker/Graveborn combines high-risk damage with mobility and melee fury

Brr-Zerker slows down foes with frost powers and then follows up with crushing, powerful melee strikes. They can also use Dreadwind to get out of bad spots.

The Graveborn’s ability to inflict incredibly powerful area-effect dark damage at the cost of health will synergize nicely with this. They also have the Demi-Lich to help deal dark damage. The Brr-Zerker’s health and mobility will help get the player back into a safe situation after blowing through their health.

1) Spore Warden/Stabbomancer

Spore Warden is more than just an awesome Mushroom companion with clouds of poison damage. It can also buff gun damage, which then boosts the Barrage ability for the class. A lot of critical hits come from this class, making it perfect with Stabbomancer.

Spore Warden also enhances poison damage in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which helps the Stabbomancer nicely. If players combine this with constant movement while gaining more reload speed and gun damage, it all comes together in a brilliant package. It’s a whirlwind of pain and death that comes from the Spore Warden/Stabbomancer combo, making it one of the best combos in the game.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fascinating game and there are so many different ways to approach the game. Although there’s no wrong way to approach the game, these particular builds have proven to be some of the most fun and successful ones.