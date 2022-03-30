Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Spellshot + Stabbomancer detailed

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the latest looter-shooter on the market. It is also developer Gearbox Software's newest Borderlands game. The DnD-inspired Wonderlands needs a savior, and players will take on the evil Dragon Lord as the Fatemaker, encompassing many new mechanics for the franchise.

While the game features the usual Borderlands loot and gunplay, it now has a fantasy-themed coat of paint. Other changes are more mechanical, like a Class system that allows combining two different Classes for the Fatemaker. Here's the Spellshot + Stabbomancer combo detailed.

Make your Spells crit as Spellshot and Stabbomancer in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Class Feat Synergy

The Spellshot is a gun master but also a Spell specialist. The Stabbomancer is a melee enthusiast with a sprinkling of gun skills.

The former's Class Feat, Spellweaving, grants increased Spell damage when reloading a weapon or casting a Spell.

The Stabbomancer's ability increases base Critical Damage, which is a win-win for a Crit focus playstyle.

2) Action Skills

The combination of these two classes grants four action skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, only one can be active at any given time.

They are as follows:

Ambi-Hextrous (Spellshot): Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells

(Spellshot): Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells Polymorph (Spellshot): Turns target enemy into a defenseless Skeep. Players who damage the Skeep-enemy will be granted a free Spell (guaranteed on the first shot). If the enemy cannot be polymorphed due to Immunity (such as bosses), the Fatemaker casts a free Spell and gains two stacks of Spellweaving.

(Spellshot): Turns target enemy into a defenseless Skeep. Players who damage the Skeep-enemy will be granted a free Spell (guaranteed on the first shot). If the enemy cannot be polymorphed due to Immunity (such as bosses), the Fatemaker casts a free Spell and gains two stacks of Spellweaving. Ghost Blade (Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer.

(Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer. From the Shadows (Stabbomancer): Renders the Fatemaker invisible for the duration of the Action Skill, and all damage dealt while cloaked counts as a critical hit.

Both Spellshot picks are a good choice here. However, crit-focused builds would do well by going with From the Shadows.

3) Skills that work in harmony between the two classes

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' level cap is level 40 for now, granting one skill point per level. Only one of the two skill trees can be maxed out at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

SS refers to Spellshot, while SM is for Stabbomancer. The following skills can be paired together for a good effect:

Magic Bullets (SS) + Arsenal (SM): The latter increases Melee Damage, Spell Damage, and Gun Damage, while the former causes a portion of Spell damage bonuses to be applied to weapons. Both flow well into one another.

The latter increases Melee Damage, Spell Damage, and Gun Damage, while the former causes a portion of Spell damage bonuses to be applied to weapons. Both flow well into one another. Glass Cannon (SS) + Elusive (SM): The latter allows the player to shoot and Sprint at the same time and gain a chance to Evade incoming damage while moving. The faster the player moves, the greater the chance of evasion. This increases the survivability of the otherwise squishy Glass Canon, making it so that the player's Ward (Shield) does not recharge on its own in exchange for a big Spell damage boost.

The latter allows the player to shoot and Sprint at the same time and gain a chance to Evade incoming damage while moving. The faster the player moves, the greater the chance of evasion. This increases the survivability of the otherwise squishy Glass Canon, making it so that the player's Ward (Shield) does not recharge on its own in exchange for a big Spell damage boost. Sneak Attack (SM) + Sever the Thread (SS): Sever the Thread lets Gun Critical Hits have a chance to reset all Spell Cooldowns instantly. This skill has a short cooldown. The former pairs nicely by boosting the damage of all Critical Hits.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

